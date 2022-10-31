Read full article on original website
IAC, Department of Theatre and Dance partner for ArtSPARK, ‘Pipers in the Park’
Troy University’s International Arts Center will team up with TROY’s theatre performance ensemble, The Pied Pipers, for a special morning of arts and performances for area families on Saturday, Nov. 5. Families may bring their elementary-aged children to the International Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
No tricks: Worldwide Open House, application waivers extended for today only
High school seniors from across Alabama, Georgia, Florida and as far as Arizona visited the Troy Campus Wednesday as part of the bi-annual Worldwide Open House event. To give as many students as possible the opportunity to apply, the event has been extended for today only. Held virtually from Oct....
Sorrell grads are finding success in the field of risk management and insurance after college
Since its introduction, TROY’s risk management insurance focus has been committed to setting students up for future success. While demanding academic coursework is important, much of that success is predicated on the personal involvement of expert faculty members who mentor each RMI student. “It was a very friendly, welcoming...
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Luke Murphy to deliver Helen Keller Lecture at Troy University
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Luke Murphy, who was catastrophically wounded by an improvised explosive device in 2006 during his second tour of duty in Iraq, will bring his message of overcoming adversity to Troy University on Nov. 10 as a part of the University’s Helen Keller Lecture Series. The...
Exhibit at TROY’s Rosa Parks Museum features work from River Region artists
An exhibit of works by artists from the River Region is on display in the gallery at Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum through Dec. 10. “Art of the River Region” highlights the work of current River Region residents such as Nathanial Allen, Alisa Beck, Madeline Burkhardt, Maalik Camp, Alana Enfinity, Sueann Gomez, Patricia Hackett, Keith J.R. Hollingsworth, Rebecca Olson, Jayla Poe, J. Felton Powell, Ashley Redic, Korey Rowswell, Tara Sartorius, Ciera Simone, Mary Soylu, Toni Toney and Cleve Webber.
TROY honors military families during National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, waives application fees for the month
National Veterans and Military Families Month is in November, and TROY is remembering the sacrifices that everybody associated with the military has made. During the entire month, service families can apply to TROY free of charge, which is just a small way that they can be honored. To have the application fees waived, use promo code MIL2022.
