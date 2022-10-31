ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

No tricks: Worldwide Open House, application waivers extended for today only

High school seniors from across Alabama, Georgia, Florida and as far as Arizona visited the Troy Campus Wednesday as part of the bi-annual Worldwide Open House event. To give as many students as possible the opportunity to apply, the event has been extended for today only. Held virtually from Oct....
Exhibit at TROY’s Rosa Parks Museum features work from River Region artists

An exhibit of works by artists from the River Region is on display in the gallery at Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum through Dec. 10. “Art of the River Region” highlights the work of current River Region residents such as Nathanial Allen, Alisa Beck, Madeline Burkhardt, Maalik Camp, Alana Enfinity, Sueann Gomez, Patricia Hackett, Keith J.R. Hollingsworth, Rebecca Olson, Jayla Poe, J. Felton Powell, Ashley Redic, Korey Rowswell, Tara Sartorius, Ciera Simone, Mary Soylu, Toni Toney and Cleve Webber.
TROY honors military families during National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, waives application fees for the month

National Veterans and Military Families Month is in November, and TROY is remembering the sacrifices that everybody associated with the military has made. During the entire month, service families can apply to TROY free of charge, which is just a small way that they can be honored. To have the application fees waived, use promo code MIL2022.
