dailycoin.com
Global Payment Giant MoneyGram Now Permits U.S. Users To Buy, Sell, And Hold Cryptocurrencies On Its Mobile App
MoneyGram’s mobile app now allows its users to buy, sell and hoard cryptocurrencies. As part of the new offering, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) will be available for trading and storing in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Through its partnership with Coinme, MoneyGram will...
dailycoin.com
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Support For Liquid Staking
Web 3.0 infrastructure provider Ankr has added Coinbase Wallet support for liquid staking. The integration will allow Coinbase Wallet users to liquid-stake assets stored in their wallets on the Ankr staking platform. Liquid staking allows users to delegate their tokens to a validator that stakes the asset on their behalf...
dailycoin.com
Binance Considers Buying Banks to Bridge the Gap Between Crypto and Traditional Finance
Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that the company could be looking to buy banks, just days after revealing a $500 million investment in Twitter. Binance Considers Buying Banks. CZ, in an interview during a web summit in Lisbon, noted...
dailycoin.com
Revolut Launches Crypto Card with Cashback in Dogecoin (DOGE)
The popular British neobank Revolut has launched a new feature which enables users to transform their credit or debit card into a crypto card. To set it up, customers can pick a card that already exists in their account or simply create a new one. Besides, the feature works for...
dailycoin.com
Zhao Changpeng: Crypto Taxes In India May Kill The Industry
The CEO of Binance believes that the 1% tax on cryptocurrency transactions is very onerous and detrimental to business. By charging high taxes, the Indian government seeks to limit the trading of digital assets in the country. Binance CEO Zhao Changpeng has warned that India’s high taxes on cryptocurrency trading...
dailycoin.com
World’s Biggest Options Exchange, Deribit, Loses $28 Million In Hot Wallet Hack, Pauses Withdrawals
Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has paused all withdrawals to third-party custodians after losing $28 million worth of crypto in a hot wallet hack. Deribit, a crypto exchange focusing on options trading, has announced via its official Twitter handle that the platform’s hot wallet was compromised by a hack some time before midnight on November 1, 2022.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Influencers Could Face Market Manipulation Charges As MiCA Nears Enforcement
The Markets Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation is ready to be passed, bringing changes that could see crypto influencers face market manipulation charges if they are involved in swaying people for their own benefits. European Union to Regulate Crypto. Last month, the European Council approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, one...
dailycoin.com
Meta Will Soon Allow Users to Mint and Sell Polygon Powered NFTs on Instagram
Meta revealed that Instagram users can soon mint, display, and trade NFTs. Artists can design, showcase, and trade their NFT collections on social media through an end-to-end toolkit. Meta initially plans to offer the new features to select designers in the United States. For now, Instagram won’t charge users for...
dailycoin.com
Flash Loans: Groundbreaking DeFi Phenomenon or Tool for Manipulation?
We all know how traditional loans work. You ask a financial institution to lend you some money; they ask you for collateral; you put up the collateral and agree to the terms; and they issue you the loan. The crux of it is that the lender sleeps well at night...
dailycoin.com
Microsoft Backs Korean Blockchain Gaming Studio, Wemade, in $46 Million Investment
Tech Giant Microsoft, alongside Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities, has participated in the investment round of Wemade. Wemade attracted KRW 66 billion, approximately $46 million in the investment round. The South Korean blockchain game developer is best known for The Legend of MIR series, Rides of Icarus, and MIR4.
dailycoin.com
Elon’s Twitter Purchase Surges Dogecoin 100%, while Mushe (XMU) Releases NFT Collection
In cryptocurrency news, Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter has caused the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to surge by over 100%. This move is a bullish sign for the altcoin, which has steadily declined in the preceding months. Additionally, Mushe (XMU) has announced the release of its highly-anticipated NFT collection, which is expected to be 10X in value by December 2023.
dailycoin.com
This is How Orbeon Protocol Could Overtake Rarible
Orbeon Protocol is a new form of crypto/NFT crowdfunding that’s disrupting the venture capital industry. The project is currently in Phase 1 of its Presale and is looking to be strong. This project is gaining huge attention from investors, with the possibility of changing the landscape of NFTs and...
dailycoin.com
NFTBank’s NFT Pricing Set to Power Metamask’s New NFT Portfolio Tracking
NFTBank has been chosen by Metamask, the leading Web3 wallet, to power pricing information for 5000+ NFT collections owned by Metamask users. NFT pricing is a complex issue; not only is every NFT unique, but sales transaction data is also extremely limited. NFTBank has sought to tackle this issue from the earliest days of NFTs. The years of work led to an advanced Machine Learning-based statistical algorithm to provide price estimates for individual NFTs with 90+% accuracy. It uses information such as floor price, rarity, and bid/ask distribution to compute a single price value for any given NFT in a collection. NFTBank offers pricing information for over 5,000 NFT collections and makes them available both with APIs and its own dedicated app.
dailycoin.com
Ripple (XRP) vs. BudBlockz (BLUNT): Which is Here to Stay?
Cryptocurrencies are the ideal financial instrument for investors willing to leap into the future of technology with an investment mechanism that puts them in the driver’s seat. With limited involvement of a central authority like a bank, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a cost-effective investment option whose returns are not massively impacted by market conditions or external factors. You can research top performers like Ripple and BudBlockz. Next, evaluate their features and performance and then make a final decision. Here’s a review of the key features of the two cryptocurrencies.
dailycoin.com
Web3 Domain Alliance Launches To Protect Users’ Digital Identities
The newly formed member-led alliance will support the development of Web3 domains and work to fight bad actors, cybersquatting, and domain collisions in Web3. Today, the Web3 Domain Alliance was formed – a new coalition that aims to promote the technological advancement and interoperability of Web3 domain registries and improve the experience of Web3 users. The alliance will seek to prevent malicious phishing attacks, bad actors impersonating Web3 “top-level domains” (W3TLDs), cybersquatting, and Web3 domain collisions. The member-led group includes leading blockchain and Web3 naming players including Unstoppable Domains (.crypto, .nft, .x, .wallet, .bitcoin, .dao, .888, .zil, and .blockchain), Bonfida (.sol), Tezos Domains (.tez), Polkadot Name System (.dot), Hashgraph Name (.hbar), Syscoin (.sys), and klaytn.domains (.klay) that are working together to provide protection for Web3 domain names. This cross-chain coalition includes naming systems across the Polygon, Ethereum, Solana, Tezos, Polkadot, Hedera, and Klayton blockchains.
dailycoin.com
Investors Are Looking at BudBlockz Instead of Shiba Inu
The cryptocurrency and NFT blockchain markets can be an overwhelming challenge to navigate for first-time investors in digital assets and currencies. Veteran traders have discovered that the key to sustainable and profitable investments in this marketplace is putting your money in extended blockchain projects that will bring a high rate of return a few years down the line. Experienced investors laud this strategy because it helps individuals focus on the value and reliability of any cryptocurrency, even during inflation.
dailycoin.com
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points for the Fourth Consecutive Time
The US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the fourth time. By consistently raising rates, the Fed believes it can control consumer prices and bring inflation down to 2%. The Fed’s persistent rate increases force borrowers to spend less by making loans more...
dailycoin.com
Swiss Startup dua.com With 5M+ Users Officially Lists on AllianceBlock Fundrs Platform
The DUA token is set to become the first project to list on AllianceBlocks peer-to-peer participatory funding platform. Dua is powering the internal economy and matchmaking experience of international migrants, expats and diaspora communities. In August, AllianceBlock launched Fundrs, a peer-to-peer funding platform, on Avalanche and Ethereum Mainnet networks. This...
dailycoin.com
Riddle&Code Ignites the Fourth Industrial Revolution by Easily Onboarding Any Machine onto Web3
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies, it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way into the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
