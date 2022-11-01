NFTBank has been chosen by Metamask, the leading Web3 wallet, to power pricing information for 5000+ NFT collections owned by Metamask users. NFT pricing is a complex issue; not only is every NFT unique, but sales transaction data is also extremely limited. NFTBank has sought to tackle this issue from the earliest days of NFTs. The years of work led to an advanced Machine Learning-based statistical algorithm to provide price estimates for individual NFTs with 90+% accuracy. It uses information such as floor price, rarity, and bid/ask distribution to compute a single price value for any given NFT in a collection. NFTBank offers pricing information for over 5,000 NFT collections and makes them available both with APIs and its own dedicated app.

2 DAYS AGO