Before I had a house and a family and a table big enough to seat 12, I attempted to host Thanksgiving dinner in the living room (which was really more of a glorified hallway) of a cramped Brooklyn apartment. But the night before the big day, everything fell apart. My roommate and I got into a fight, the friends who were supposed to visit got sick and had to cancel their trip, and the real kicker: I realized I’d forgotten to defrost the turkey.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO