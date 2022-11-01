Read full article on original website
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
dailycoin.com
Binance Considers Buying Banks to Bridge the Gap Between Crypto and Traditional Finance
Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that the company could be looking to buy banks, just days after revealing a $500 million investment in Twitter. Binance Considers Buying Banks. CZ, in an interview during a web summit in Lisbon, noted...
dailycoin.com
World’s Biggest Options Exchange, Deribit, Loses $28 Million In Hot Wallet Hack, Pauses Withdrawals
Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has paused all withdrawals to third-party custodians after losing $28 million worth of crypto in a hot wallet hack. Deribit, a crypto exchange focusing on options trading, has announced via its official Twitter handle that the platform’s hot wallet was compromised by a hack some time before midnight on November 1, 2022.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Influencers Could Face Market Manipulation Charges As MiCA Nears Enforcement
The Markets Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation is ready to be passed, bringing changes that could see crypto influencers face market manipulation charges if they are involved in swaying people for their own benefits. European Union to Regulate Crypto. Last month, the European Council approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, one...
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why FTX Passed On Musk’s Twitter Investment Opportunity
Crypto billionaire and founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has revealed that his company was interested in taking part in Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, but passed on the investment due to differing visions. SBF Explains Why FTX Passes On Twitter Investment. In a recent interview, the founder...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
dailycoin.com
Revolut Launches Crypto Card with Cashback in Dogecoin (DOGE)
The popular British neobank Revolut has launched a new feature which enables users to transform their credit or debit card into a crypto card. To set it up, customers can pick a card that already exists in their account or simply create a new one. Besides, the feature works for...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Opposite Ways Amid Twitter Lawsuit
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has made waves once again, as the new Chief Twit just got hit with a class-action lawsuit for firing a whopping 3,700 employees just a couple of weeks in. The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco, California, where Twitter’s headquarters are located. Further on,...
dailycoin.com
Meta Will Soon Allow Users to Mint and Sell Polygon Powered NFTs on Instagram
Meta revealed that Instagram users can soon mint, display, and trade NFTs. Artists can design, showcase, and trade their NFT collections on social media through an end-to-end toolkit. Meta initially plans to offer the new features to select designers in the United States. For now, Instagram won’t charge users for...
dailycoin.com
Global Payment Giant MoneyGram Now Permits U.S. Users To Buy, Sell, And Hold Cryptocurrencies On Its Mobile App
MoneyGram’s mobile app now allows its users to buy, sell and hoard cryptocurrencies. As part of the new offering, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) will be available for trading and storing in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Through its partnership with Coinme, MoneyGram will...
dailycoin.com
Swiss Startup dua.com With 5M+ Users Officially Lists on AllianceBlock Fundrs Platform
The DUA token is set to become the first project to list on AllianceBlocks peer-to-peer participatory funding platform. Dua is powering the internal economy and matchmaking experience of international migrants, expats and diaspora communities. In August, AllianceBlock launched Fundrs, a peer-to-peer funding platform, on Avalanche and Ethereum Mainnet networks. This...
dailycoin.com
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Support For Liquid Staking
Web 3.0 infrastructure provider Ankr has added Coinbase Wallet support for liquid staking. The integration will allow Coinbase Wallet users to liquid-stake assets stored in their wallets on the Ankr staking platform. Liquid staking allows users to delegate their tokens to a validator that stakes the asset on their behalf...
dailycoin.com
Zhao Changpeng: Crypto Taxes In India May Kill The Industry
The CEO of Binance believes that the 1% tax on cryptocurrency transactions is very onerous and detrimental to business. By charging high taxes, the Indian government seeks to limit the trading of digital assets in the country. Binance CEO Zhao Changpeng has warned that India’s high taxes on cryptocurrency trading...
dailycoin.com
Stepn’s Parent Company Inaugurates Dedicated Subscription-Based NFT Marketplace
Find Satoshi Lab, the parent company of Stepn, a move-to-earn Web 3.0 app, has released an NFT marketplace called MOOAR. MOOAR will be the world’s first subscription-based multi-chain NFT marketplace and launchpad on Solana and Ethereum. The subscription model will enable MOOAR to develop a self-sustaining NFT marketplace and ecosystem.
dailycoin.com
Web3 Domain Alliance Launches To Protect Users’ Digital Identities
The newly formed member-led alliance will support the development of Web3 domains and work to fight bad actors, cybersquatting, and domain collisions in Web3. Today, the Web3 Domain Alliance was formed – a new coalition that aims to promote the technological advancement and interoperability of Web3 domain registries and improve the experience of Web3 users. The alliance will seek to prevent malicious phishing attacks, bad actors impersonating Web3 “top-level domains” (W3TLDs), cybersquatting, and Web3 domain collisions. The member-led group includes leading blockchain and Web3 naming players including Unstoppable Domains (.crypto, .nft, .x, .wallet, .bitcoin, .dao, .888, .zil, and .blockchain), Bonfida (.sol), Tezos Domains (.tez), Polkadot Name System (.dot), Hashgraph Name (.hbar), Syscoin (.sys), and klaytn.domains (.klay) that are working together to provide protection for Web3 domain names. This cross-chain coalition includes naming systems across the Polygon, Ethereum, Solana, Tezos, Polkadot, Hedera, and Klayton blockchains.
