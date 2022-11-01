ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

World’s Biggest Options Exchange, Deribit, Loses $28 Million In Hot Wallet Hack, Pauses Withdrawals

Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has paused all withdrawals to third-party custodians after losing $28 million worth of crypto in a hot wallet hack. Deribit, a crypto exchange focusing on options trading, has announced via its official Twitter handle that the platform’s hot wallet was compromised by a hack some time before midnight on November 1, 2022.
dailycoin.com

Crypto Influencers Could Face Market Manipulation Charges As MiCA Nears Enforcement

The Markets Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation is ready to be passed, bringing changes that could see crypto influencers face market manipulation charges if they are involved in swaying people for their own benefits. European Union to Regulate Crypto. Last month, the European Council approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, one...
dailycoin.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why FTX Passed On Musk’s Twitter Investment Opportunity

Crypto billionaire and founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has revealed that his company was interested in taking part in Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, but passed on the investment due to differing visions. SBF Explains Why FTX Passes On Twitter Investment. In a recent interview, the founder...
dailycoin.com

Revolut Launches Crypto Card with Cashback in Dogecoin (DOGE)

The popular British neobank Revolut has launched a new feature which enables users to transform their credit or debit card into a crypto card. To set it up, customers can pick a card that already exists in their account or simply create a new one. Besides, the feature works for...
dailycoin.com

Meta Will Soon Allow Users to Mint and Sell Polygon Powered NFTs on Instagram

Meta revealed that Instagram users can soon mint, display, and trade NFTs. Artists can design, showcase, and trade their NFT collections on social media through an end-to-end toolkit. Meta initially plans to offer the new features to select designers in the United States. For now, Instagram won’t charge users for...
dailycoin.com

Swiss Startup dua.com With 5M+ Users Officially Lists on AllianceBlock Fundrs Platform

The DUA token is set to become the first project to list on AllianceBlocks peer-to-peer participatory funding platform. Dua is powering the internal economy and matchmaking experience of international migrants, expats and diaspora communities. In August, AllianceBlock launched Fundrs, a peer-to-peer funding platform, on Avalanche and Ethereum Mainnet networks. This...
dailycoin.com

Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Support For Liquid Staking

Web 3.0 infrastructure provider Ankr has added Coinbase Wallet support for liquid staking. The integration will allow Coinbase Wallet users to liquid-stake assets stored in their wallets on the Ankr staking platform. Liquid staking allows users to delegate their tokens to a validator that stakes the asset on their behalf...
dailycoin.com

Zhao Changpeng: Crypto Taxes In India May Kill The Industry

The CEO of Binance believes that the 1% tax on cryptocurrency transactions is very onerous and detrimental to business. By charging high taxes, the Indian government seeks to limit the trading of digital assets in the country. Binance CEO Zhao Changpeng has warned that India’s high taxes on cryptocurrency trading...
dailycoin.com

Stepn’s Parent Company Inaugurates Dedicated Subscription-Based NFT Marketplace

Find Satoshi Lab, the parent company of Stepn, a move-to-earn Web 3.0 app, has released an NFT marketplace called MOOAR. MOOAR will be the world’s first subscription-based multi-chain NFT marketplace and launchpad on Solana and Ethereum. The subscription model will enable MOOAR to develop a self-sustaining NFT marketplace and ecosystem.
dailycoin.com

Web3 Domain Alliance Launches To Protect Users’ Digital Identities

The newly formed member-led alliance will support the development of Web3 domains and work to fight bad actors, cybersquatting, and domain collisions in Web3. Today, the Web3 Domain Alliance was formed – a new coalition that aims to promote the technological advancement and interoperability of Web3 domain registries and improve the experience of Web3 users. The alliance will seek to prevent malicious phishing attacks, bad actors impersonating Web3 “top-level domains” (W3TLDs), cybersquatting, and Web3 domain collisions. The member-led group includes leading blockchain and Web3 naming players including Unstoppable Domains (.crypto, .nft, .x, .wallet, .bitcoin, .dao, .888, .zil, and .blockchain), Bonfida (.sol), Tezos Domains (.tez), Polkadot Name System (.dot), Hashgraph Name (.hbar), Syscoin (.sys), and klaytn.domains (.klay) that are working together to provide protection for Web3 domain names. This cross-chain coalition includes naming systems across the Polygon, Ethereum, Solana, Tezos, Polkadot, Hedera, and Klayton blockchains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy