ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
SARTELL, MN
mprnews.org

Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
PRINCETON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver

(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
HUDSON, WI
lptv.org

Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
STAPLES, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Becker Schools Pick Up Grant

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Casey’s General Store Fails Check

FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
FOLEY, MN
Y-105FM

Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy