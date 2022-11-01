Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO