Powder Ridge Announces Laser Light Tubing Dates for 2022/2023
Snow tubing is a lot of fun, and a great way to get out of the house in the winter. But add some lazer lights and music, and it might just be the outing your family talks about all year long. Powder Ridge in Kimball is bringing back their popular...
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
fox9.com
Minnesota family mourns dog they say was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs
The Cathedral volleyball team defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 1 Thursday night in Sauk Rapids to advance to the Section 6AA Final. Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Sauk Centre is the #1 seed in the Section and is ranked #5 in the State. Kayla Sexton had...
I Am Waaayyyy To Excited About These New Roads In Sartell
I always wondered what it would look like when I finally went 'full adult.' As of now I still wear hoodies and tennis shoes essentially every day and I still watch cartoons. I know, I know... it sounds bad. However, I think I took a big step toward dad mode...
mprnews.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
willmarradio.com
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
lptv.org
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
Becker Schools Pick Up Grant
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
Casey’s General Store Fails Check
FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight. Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine. Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check...
thelesabre.com
Discovery of Rural Minnesota Man’s Body Leads to Murder Arrest
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a young man’s body in northern Minnesota is being treated as a homicide. A news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office indicates dispatch received a missing person report for 23-year-old Bryce Borgle, who was last seen Wednesday at a storage unit in Central Township, which is about 14 miles northeast of Brainerd. The unit is rented by Michael Laflex.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
