Fall Japanese Festival celebrates nature, culture
Fort Worth Botanic Garden invites visitors to celebrate fall in the Japanese Garden, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5-6. Japanese Garden Festival tickets are available online.
Japanese culture highlights for the Fall Festival will include:
- Performances by taiko drumming groups, traditional dancers and karate experts.
- Demonstrations by master swordsman G.K. Sugai.
- An authentic Japanese tea ceremony demonstration. (An additional fee applies.)
- Displays of bonsai trees from the Fort Worth Bonsai Society.
- Demonstrations in origami, calligraphy and Japanese games.
- Vendors selling treasures from origami jewelry to anime plush figures, star charts to crafts made from vintage kimonos.
- Food from Asian food trucks and authentic Japanese cuisine prepared by the Fort Worth Japanese Society.
Comments / 0