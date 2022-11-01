ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fall Japanese Festival celebrates nature, culture

Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
Fort Worth Botanic Garden invites visitors to celebrate fall in the Japanese Garden, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5-6. Japanese Garden Festival tickets are available online.

Japanese culture highlights for the Fall Festival will include:

  • Performances by taiko drumming groups, traditional dancers and karate experts.
  • Demonstrations by master swordsman G.K. Sugai.
  • An authentic Japanese tea ceremony demonstration. (An additional fee applies.)
  • Displays of bonsai trees from the Fort Worth Bonsai Society.
  • Demonstrations in origami, calligraphy and Japanese games.
  • Vendors selling treasures from origami jewelry to anime plush figures, star charts to crafts made from vintage kimonos.
  • Food from Asian food trucks and authentic Japanese cuisine prepared by the Fort Worth Japanese Society.

