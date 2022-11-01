ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Openings and Closings: Karne Korean Heights, Lupo Caffe Lake Houston

Karne Korean Steakhouse, 2805 White Oak, softly opened November 1 with an official opening planned for November 11. The modernist Korean Steakhouse comes from restaurateur Jason Cho (Dak & Bop) and Chef Yurum "KP" Nam, the former owner/chef at New York City's Korean restaurant, Zusik. The duo are bringing Korean fine dining to the Heights with prime beef, American and Japanese Wagyu, and meats that are dry-aged in house. Guests will have well-trained experts tableside to cook their choices to order. The restaurant will also have private dining rooms for a multi-course chef's tasting menu, by reservation only.
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
First Look: Cherry Block Stomping Grounds

Houston has a multitude of new retail and dining destinations opening every day so it can be hard to settle upon where to go for lunch or a quick bite. There are downtown food halls, suburban plazas and repurposed structures doubling as dining and workspace destinations everywhere it seems. That's...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
BREAKING: Migos’ Takeoff Shot and Killed at Houston Bowling Alley

HOUSTON, TX — Extremely popular rap star Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston Bowling Alley early Tuesday morning.  According to multiple sources, on Nov. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were called to 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for the report of a shooting victim.  When the officers arrived, they learned that three people had been shot including Kirsnik Khari Ball aka "Takeoff." Reports confirm that Takeoff was shot in the head.  Takeoff's Uncle and other part of the Migos rap group, Quavo, was at the billiards hall and was caught on video…
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6

Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood

Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
