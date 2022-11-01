HOUSTON, TX — Extremely popular rap star Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston Bowling Alley early Tuesday morning. According to multiple sources, on Nov. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were called to 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for the report of a shooting victim. When the officers arrived, they learned that three people had been shot including Kirsnik Khari Ball aka "Takeoff." Reports confirm that Takeoff was shot in the head. Takeoff's Uncle and other part of the Migos rap group, Quavo, was at the billiards hall and was caught on video…

