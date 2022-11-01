Read full article on original website
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Karne Korean Heights, Lupo Caffe Lake Houston
Karne Korean Steakhouse, 2805 White Oak, softly opened November 1 with an official opening planned for November 11. The modernist Korean Steakhouse comes from restaurateur Jason Cho (Dak & Bop) and Chef Yurum "KP" Nam, the former owner/chef at New York City's Korean restaurant, Zusik. The duo are bringing Korean fine dining to the Heights with prime beef, American and Japanese Wagyu, and meats that are dry-aged in house. Guests will have well-trained experts tableside to cook their choices to order. The restaurant will also have private dining rooms for a multi-course chef's tasting menu, by reservation only.
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
Houston Press
The Musical Six at Broadway at the Hobby Makes Henry VIII's Story, The Wives' Story
In the musical Six, the six wives of Henry VIII are transported from Tudor times to the modern rock era and take the stage as empowered women in their own right — in a definite rewriting of history that won a Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2022.
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Houston Press
First Look: Cherry Block Stomping Grounds
Houston has a multitude of new retail and dining destinations opening every day so it can be hard to settle upon where to go for lunch or a quick bite. There are downtown food halls, suburban plazas and repurposed structures doubling as dining and workspace destinations everywhere it seems. That's...
Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country
GAYOT compiled a list of the 10 best pizzerias in the United States.
Migos rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ
A 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed, allegedly while playing dice in Houston.
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
Houston area may see severe winds, hail and tornadoes Friday
A powerful storm moving inland could generate thunderstorms, damaging winds and tornadoes around Houston Friday.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
BREAKING: Migos’ Takeoff Shot and Killed at Houston Bowling Alley
HOUSTON, TX — Extremely popular rap star Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston Bowling Alley early Tuesday morning. According to multiple sources, on Nov. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were called to 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for the report of a shooting victim. When the officers arrived, they learned that three people had been shot including Kirsnik Khari Ball aka "Takeoff." Reports confirm that Takeoff was shot in the head. Takeoff's Uncle and other part of the Migos rap group, Quavo, was at the billiards hall and was caught on video…
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
AdWeek
Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
