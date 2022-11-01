ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

housebeautiful.com

A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
Apartment Therapy

A Modestly Sized Montana Condo Blends Japanese and Scandinavian Design

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I bought our condo in 2018 shortly after I immigrated to the U.S. from Canada following four years spent as a long distance couple. This would be our first home together and our goal was to create a calm and comfortable space that blended our styles together. We feel we’ve managed to do just that and it has been a very healing experience for us both.
MISSOULA, MT
Domaine

This Earthy, California Home Feels Like a Warm Embrace

Sisters-in-law Katie Labourdette-Martinez and Olivia Wahler of Hearth Homes Interiors entered the design industry as home stagers before officially launching their full-service firm in August 2022. This past July, the duo completed a full renovation project in their hometown of Santa Barbara, CA, turning a quintessential California ranch home into a cozy, welcoming space full of organic texture.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Robb Report

This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts

A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
Architectural Digest

7 Dark Color Palette Ideas That Won’t Overwhelm Your Space

Move over, light and bright, and let the darkness in. Contrary to what you might think, a dark color palette can liven up your living room rather than weigh it down. Moody colors needn’t feel gloomy, and they can actually ground a space. “Living rooms are the gathering places in most of our homes and a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives,” says Phillip Thomas, the founder of the eponymous New York–based interior design firm. “Creating spaces that incorporate dark colors and really envelop you is a wonderful way to achieve this goal. The key is to create a balance, a tension that complements the space with the goal you are trying to achieve.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopSugar

Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here

Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.

