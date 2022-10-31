Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Match Stopped Due To Knee Injury, Star Helped To The Back
Please don’t be bad. You never want to see someone get hurt in wrestling as it can be one of the most devastating things that can happen to any wrestler. An injury can come out of nowhere on what seems to be a spot that goes well, but other times you can see things going badly as they take place right in front of you. Unfortunately the latter was the reality this week.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
Fans waited 7 years for CM Punk to return to wrestling and it finally happened last year when he joined AEW. However, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future following the physical altercation he got into with The Elite at All Out in September. It’s been...
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing AEW Star Appears In Dynamite Vignette, Appears Set For Return
I guess he isn’t done? There have been some shakeups in AEW over the last few months, but some of them have not been exactly clear. This has led to some speculation about who is still in the company and who might have departed, but this week saw a vignette focusing on a name who seemed to have been done with the company. That does not seem to be the case any longer.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Announces New Title Match For This Week’s Crown Jewel
Put it on the list. We are less than a week away from Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The show will be one of the biggest that WWE will present this year and that means WWE will be wanting to boost the card up as much as possible. That is what they will be doing again as they have added another title match, this one a rematch from a recent title change.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes
WWE star Becky Lynch to play Cyndi Lauper in 'Young Rock'. GCW's Brett Lauderdale: 'I don't think there's an AEW talent ban'. The new issue of the Observer is on the front page today. In hindsight, I think it's kind of a sad issue filled with many what ifs, but highlights include:
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: NXT Releases Five Superstars
They didn’t quite make it. WWE has a lot of resources available to use, with the NXT developmental system being one of the strongest. The company is able to build up its next generation of stars in-house, meaning they know what they are getting before the callups. Not everyone can make it though, as wrestlers can be released from NXT, which is what has taken place again.
ESPN
Lamar Jackson gets called out by Chris Jericho at AEW event in Baltimore
For wrestling heel strategy, not much will turn a crowd on you faster than calling out that city's NFL MVP quarterback. On Wednesday, at an AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, Chris Jericho put Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on notice. Jericho, AEW's Ring of Honor Champion, was cutting a promo ahead of an upcoming title match where he'll face a mystery opponent, and was not concerned about whomever his challenger will be.
wrestlinginc.com
Top NJPW Star Hoped To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door
This past June, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling joined forces for a crossover event where stars from the respective promotions competed in the same matches. Legendary NJPW talent Kazuchika Okada felt essential for such a historical event, and when the card was finally established, he was one of three men challenging Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, with Okada adamant that the "Forbidden Door" would open once again.
PWMania
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
ComicBook
Latest Update on CM Punk's Future With AEW, WWE
CM Punk's status in the pro wrestling world remains a mystery. The former AEW and WWE Champion hasn't been seen since September's All Out pay-per-view, which saw him win back the AEW World Championship, suffer a surgery-requiring arm injury, unload a scathing rant on a number of AEW officials and wrestlers during the post-show media scrum and wind up in a locker room fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks that resulted in a litany of suspensions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Wants To Work With
Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise return to AEW television last night, following the All-Atlantic Championship match. Shibata confronted PAC, who was attempting to beat down Orange Cassidy following the title fight. Cassidy retained the title in last night’s match, setting up an All-Atlantic City Dream Match between himself and the...
wrestlingrumors.net
12 Time World Champion Makes Surprise AEW Debut On Dynamite
That’s a surprise. AEW has come a long way in a short amount of time and a lot of that has to do with its roster. The company has put together a roster with wrestlers who are a mixture of current stars, young up and comers and veterans. The company does a lot to build up its roster and now they have added another former multiple time World Champion to the roster.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – November 2, 2022
We are less than three weeks away from Full Gear and just over a month away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle so we are going to be in for some pretty important moments over the next few weeks. The big story coming into this week continues to be MJF, who seems to be teasing one heck of a face turn. Let’s get to it.
