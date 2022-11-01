ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Final WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Full Match Card

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the 2022 Crown Jewel pay-per-view, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Headlining the show will be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media star Logan Paul. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set for a major grudge match, two giants will collide in Omos vs. Braun Strowman, the Raw Women's Championship is up for grabs in a Last Woman Standing match, and more.
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card

WWE will be heading back to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view, and management has put together a card with a few interesting matches for us to enjoy. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. Karrion...

