wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Opens Up About His Dynamic With The Bloodline
The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE, holding both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, held by Roman Reigns, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Usos. Other members of the faction include real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa, the Special Council to Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Over the past few months, Zayn has joined as an official member and has shown much personality on-screen, bringing out a comedic side of him all while still winning matches. In an interview with "Mirror Sports," Zayn discussed his dynamic with The Bloodline and his thoughts on The Usos.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
wrestlingrumors.net
Title Change Takes Place In Monday Night Raw Main Event
History has been made! There are a lot of titles in the wrestling world today and some of them have been around for a very long time. However, there are also some that do not have the same kind of history as they have not had the same length of time to be built up. Those titles have to be built up over the years and now one of them is gaining another rung in its history.
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlingrumors.net
Two Missing Monday Night Raw Stars Make Surprise Returns This Week
They’re back. With so many people on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. That means there can be issues with finding something for someone to do, but occasionally they are going to slip through the cracks. This can occasionally include wrestlers not being around for a long time, but now two missing stars have made a surprise return.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Announces New Title Match For This Week’s Crown Jewel
Put it on the list. We are less than a week away from Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The show will be one of the biggest that WWE will present this year and that means WWE will be wanting to boost the card up as much as possible. That is what they will be doing again as they have added another title match, this one a rematch from a recent title change.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
wrestlingrumors.net
Two WWE Stars set For Hulu Reality Series
A different kind of show. Wrestlers are larger than life characters and you never know what you are going to see when they get in the ring. Their personalities are given the chance to shine through and it makes for some special moments when they get to do something that you would not see in day to day life. Now you might get to see something that goes in a different, yet still interesting direction.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Title Match With Personal Touch Added To AEW Full Gear
The card continues to grow. We are less than three weeks away from AEW Full Gear, which will be one of the few times that AEW goes on pay per view during the year. As a result, the company tends to stack up its pay per view cards, which seems to be the case again. Now the card has gotten even bigger, as a new title match has been added to the show with a bit of a personal touch.
