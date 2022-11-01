ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

GTA buses back in operation after walkout

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cityofws.org

“Stock the Food Bank with the East Ward” Surpassed Its Goal

The “Stock the Food Bank with the East Ward” food drive collected 8,772 pounds of nonperishable food and $6,283 in cash—the equivalent of 38,726 meals--for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The drive was held during September, and surpassed its goal of raising the equivalent of 25,000 meals in food and cash donations.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem fire crew working to put out house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire on Oak Summit Road near Dogwood Drive Monday night. This occurred just before 10 p.m. Officials have not confirmed if anyone is hurt. We are waiting to hear more updates from fire department officials. This is a developing story,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both report the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bus drivers strike over medical benefit misunderstanding

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee strike over medical benefits stopped almost all Greensboro Transit Agency bus routes Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., the city said no GTA buses or paratransit services were running "due to a lack of operators." Riders who paid for fare but didn’t receive service may...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home

Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC

