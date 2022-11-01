Read full article on original website
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
GTA buses back in operation after walkout
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
alamancenews.com
Council approves rezoning to allow motel’s conversion into apts. to attract millennials
Burlington’s city council has given the all-clear to an out-of-state company’s plans to transform one Maple Avenue motel into an apartment complex tailored for the “millennial market.”. The council unanimously approved a rezoning request on Tuesday that will enable Manhattan-based GoodHomes Communities to undertake this proposed metamorphosis...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After much anticipation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced prize winners for over 100 prizes, with a combined worth of over $200k to participants in their inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle. According to a news release, this raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects...
cityofws.org
“Stock the Food Bank with the East Ward” Surpassed Its Goal
The “Stock the Food Bank with the East Ward” food drive collected 8,772 pounds of nonperishable food and $6,283 in cash—the equivalent of 38,726 meals--for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The drive was held during September, and surpassed its goal of raising the equivalent of 25,000 meals in food and cash donations.
WXII 12
Greensboro: No city bus service Tuesday morning 'due to lack of operators'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Previous Coverage. The city of Greensboro says no city transit buses are running Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the city said no Greensboro Transit Agency buses or paratransit services were running due to a lack of operators. Around 7:55 a.m., the city says paratransit service...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire crew working to put out house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire on Oak Summit Road near Dogwood Drive Monday night. This occurred just before 10 p.m. Officials have not confirmed if anyone is hurt. We are waiting to hear more updates from fire department officials. This is a developing story,...
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both report the […]
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened. All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel. This story is developing. Stay...
WXII 12
Greensboro bus drivers strike over medical benefit misunderstanding
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee strike over medical benefits stopped almost all Greensboro Transit Agency bus routes Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., the city said no GTA buses or paratransit services were running "due to a lack of operators." Riders who paid for fare but didn’t receive service may...
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
wschronicle.com
Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from NC church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
