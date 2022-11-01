Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
cityofws.org
“Stock the Food Bank with the East Ward” Surpassed Its Goal
The “Stock the Food Bank with the East Ward” food drive collected 8,772 pounds of nonperishable food and $6,283 in cash—the equivalent of 38,726 meals--for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The drive was held during September, and surpassed its goal of raising the equivalent of 25,000 meals in food and cash donations.
alamancenews.com
Council approves rezoning to allow motel’s conversion into apts. to attract millennials
Burlington’s city council has given the all-clear to an out-of-state company’s plans to transform one Maple Avenue motel into an apartment complex tailored for the “millennial market.”. The council unanimously approved a rezoning request on Tuesday that will enable Manhattan-based GoodHomes Communities to undertake this proposed metamorphosis...
Greensboro Police Department receives $2 million grant to prevent crime
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city. More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials. The remaining $221,520 was […]
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
cityofws.org
Workshop Scheduled on Good Faith Efforts for Bidders
The city’s Office of Business Inclusion & Advancement is holding a free virtual workshop on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. to discuss standards for judging whether Minority and Women Business Enterprise (M/WBE) participation efforts are sufficient. The workshop is designed for consultants, engineers and designers who bid for...
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
GTA buses back in operation after walkout
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses are running again in Greensboro after service was delayed Tuesday morning. According to a City of Greensboro news release, the Greensboro Transit Agency bus service was not scheduled run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro called this a “walkout.” The City of Greensboro says […]
WXII 12
Greensboro bus drivers strike over medical benefit misunderstanding
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee strike over medical benefits stopped almost all Greensboro Transit Agency bus routes Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., the city said no GTA buses or paratransit services were running "due to a lack of operators." Riders who paid for fare but didn’t receive service may...
wschronicle.com
Older couple to celebrate first Thanksgiving in their own home
Vernell and Charles Springs are experiencing some of the best times of their lives at the ages of 65 and 67. After many years of renting, they recently became Habitat homeowners. Their home was made possible because Dyeann Jordan, who did not know the couple at all, decided to sponsor...
WBTV
Community Resource Fair to be held Tuesday in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Get Connected, a community resource fair will be held on Tuesday in Salisbury at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Communication Workers of America have partnered with Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Microsoft, and the Salisbury Housing Authority to have a resource fair for the ACP program from 3-7pm.
rhinotimes.com
Off-Again On-Again Bus Service In Greensboro Tuesday
Tuesday, Nov. 1 was not a good day to be riding the bus to work or, for that matter, anywhere else in Greensboro. The city released an announcement at 7:46 a.m. that stated, “No Greensboro Transit Agency bus or paratransit service is running this morning due to a lack of operators. As the City of Greensboro knows more details, we will update the public.”
Proposed Benjamin Parkway Project hopes to reduce traffic congestion in the area
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Benjamin Parkway is going to be widened to six lanes with pedestrian and bicycle improvements. NCDOT recently proposed various improvements to Benjamin Parkway from North Holden Road to West Wendover Avenue. The projected length of the project will be 1.2 miles. Why is this happening?. North...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust gives away 200k in prizes to TRLT Raffle winners
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After much anticipation, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announced prize winners for over 100 prizes, with a combined worth of over $200k to participants in their inaugural TRLT Conservation Raffle. According to a news release, this raffle served as a fundraiser for local conservation projects...
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative plans to plead guilty on embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud in September and plans to plead guilty. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, will reportedly plead guilty to embezzlement charges, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He […]
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from NC church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
WBTV
Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After two years of virtually hosting the Freedom Fund Banquet, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is gearing up to host an in person Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5 at West End Plaza. The theme of the 28th annual banquet is “Celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future.”
gsabizwire.com
Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both report the […]
