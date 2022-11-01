Read full article on original website
Another judge rules absentee ballots must be complete to be counted
(The Center Square) – Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
Voters must show identification in 38 states to cast their ballot on Election Day
The last day to cast your vote in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8. In 38 states, voters are required to present a form of ID when casting their ballot on Election Day. Some states don't require photo IDs, while others don't require proof of ID at all.
Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech
During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
Final day for mail-in ballot applications
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election. The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano […]
Want to take a 'ballot selfie' on Election Day? Here are the states where phone use at the polls is allowed.
Excited voters may want to post photos at the polls on Election Day. However, in some states it's illegal to show a marked ballot to others.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing
By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Where can I drop off my mail-in, absentee ballot?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania voters have several options when it comes to returning their mail-in or absentee ballot. They can do so by mail, at a drop box, at their county election board, or other officially designated location. Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only...
Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections
This election season, some traditional one-party voters are leaning away from certain candidates and voting for the other side. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down more about split ticket voting and how these voters could be the difference this election.Nov. 1, 2022.
Constitutional Amendment 3 could change judicial elections
This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this year concerns appointed judges. It’s asking voters if they think these judges should be spared election in their first year of appointment. Some of these appointments are done by the governor...
