CBS 58
Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
CBS 58
Deaf storytellers sharing 'explosive encounters' in Milwaukee next week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of entertainment, but one particular group of people has often been left out. To combat such exclusion, Ex Fabula is hosting its fourth annual Deaf StorySlam next week. Brian Peters, a storytelling coach was joined by his interpreter Nicole...
CBS 58
Milwaukee moves closer to final approval of Deer District music venues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee moves another step closer to final approval of the two new live music venues in Deer District. The Common Council approved a zoning change needed to greenlight the $50 million project Tuesday, Nov. 1. Madison-based FPC Live, along with concert promotor Live...
CBS 58
'An answer to our prayers': Milwaukee nonprofit Upstart Kitchen receives $50K grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thanks to a new grant partnership between organizations in Wisconsin and New Jersey, a Milwaukee nonprofit will be able to continue helping local entrepreneurs interested in food businesses explore their dreams. On Thursday, members with Upstart Kitchen gathered with representatives of Cross River, a NJ-based financial...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns tour continues on Thursday, Nov. 3 as Mike Curkov and company head to Wauwatosa to explore some of Tosa's most interesting highlights and hidden gems!. Before heading out for the day, the morning team spoke to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride for...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
CBS 58
'A dog district': Project leaders share plans for Downtown Dog Park, adjacent brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is down one play spot for pups after the closure of Runway Dog Park earlier this week, but the city could gain a new dog park by next year. A project is planned for the Third Ward, giving downtown dogs a new place to...
CBS 58
Community ofrenda opens on Milwaukee's south side in honor of Dia de los Muertos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The name Day of the Dead sounds like it could be a sad or even morbid event. But in Mexican culture, it's actually a colorful, even joyful celebration, and we saw evidence of that Wednesday in Milwaukee. "We've had an ofrenda at my house forever, honoring...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Common Council approves 2023 amended city budget
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Common Council has adopted an amended city budget for next year in the amount of $1.72 billion. "I do want to caution it that we have a severe fiscal situation here," said District 14 Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, Finance and Personnel Committee chair. In a...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: How to enjoy the first weekend in November
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- November has arrived, and while Halloween may be in the rear-view mirror, there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Nov. 4 to take a peek. Check out more from Joe at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after stabbing victim with key at Oak Creek movie theater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is now charged in a stabbing at Oak Creek's Marcus South Shore Cinema Nov. 1. Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin, 22, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. Police responded to the theater around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a large fight...
CBS 58
Volunteers prep for annual Spaghetti with the Sisters fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 67th annual Spaghetti with the Sisters is back at St. Joan Antida High School, with volunteers expected to make 6,000 of their famous meatballs. The proceeds from the event are going to help financially support students of the all-girls Catholic school. "One-hundred percent of what...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley named new director of Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley is turning in his robe and gavel for a leadership position at Marquette Law School after nearly three decades in the justice system. Marquette President Michael R. Lovell named Mosley the new director of Marquette University Law School's Lubar Center...
CBS 58
Waukesha leaders seek $1.5M in donations to complete Christmas parade memorials
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha leaders are asking for your help -- they say $1.5 million is needed to complete the Waukesha Christmas parade memorials. In September, the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission voted on three designs to become permanent memorials. The downtown installation is expected to be completed by...
CBS 58
Labradoodle puppy trains to become Concordia University's newest certified comfort dog
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Concordia University Wisconsin is expanding one of its on-campus comfort programs with the help of a new employee. Grace, a five-month-old labradoodle, is training to be the university's newest certified comfort dog. Concordia's comfort dogs work hand-in-hand with students enrolled in the Compassion Care Certificate...
CBS 58
Humboldt Park neighbors rally for change after reckless driving incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A call for help tonight, days after two separate reckless driving incidents injured pedestrians at Humboldt Park in Bay View. Now, neighbors are demanding change. Many attended a Humboldt Park Friends community meeting. One neighbor, who says he has a front-row view of the park, told...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating a shooting near Appleton and Derby
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. near Appleton and Derby. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look...
CBS 58
'It's going to hurt us all:' Milwaukee residents speak out against proposed rate increases by WE Energies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your gas and electric bills might start looking a bit more expensive. That's if a proposed 13% rate increase from WE Energies is passed by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (WPSC). According to Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for WE Energies, that 13% translates to roughly a...
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies perform for medical staff that helped one of their own after Waukesha tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday morning, Betty Streng, along with her Dancing Grannies teammates, dedicated a parade to the medical staff at Aurora St. Luke's for helping her recover after suffering a severe brain injury during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. It took Streng months to get back...
