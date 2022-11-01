ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Deaf storytellers sharing 'explosive encounters' in Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of entertainment, but one particular group of people has often been left out. To combat such exclusion, Ex Fabula is hosting its fourth annual Deaf StorySlam next week. Brian Peters, a storytelling coach was joined by his interpreter Nicole...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns tour continues on Thursday, Nov. 3 as Mike Curkov and company head to Wauwatosa to explore some of Tosa's most interesting highlights and hidden gems!. Before heading out for the day, the morning team spoke to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride for...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Common Council approves 2023 amended city budget

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Common Council has adopted an amended city budget for next year in the amount of $1.72 billion. "I do want to caution it that we have a severe fiscal situation here," said District 14 Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, Finance and Personnel Committee chair. In a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Volunteers prep for annual Spaghetti with the Sisters fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 67th annual Spaghetti with the Sisters is back at St. Joan Antida High School, with volunteers expected to make 6,000 of their famous meatballs. The proceeds from the event are going to help financially support students of the all-girls Catholic school. "One-hundred percent of what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating a shooting near Appleton and Derby

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. near Appleton and Derby. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy