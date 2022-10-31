Read full article on original website
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The new command post, called the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a...
Biden and more big names crisscross nation in final midterm sprint
The president has stops in San Diego and Chicago Friday ahead of a packed campaign weekend.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump's inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted on all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former Republican president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The...
America founded as a Christian nation? Nothing could be further from the truth
Letters to the editor on Christian nationalism, standing up to defend democracy, Trump followers dying of COVID and a former longtime Republican state senator endorses Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
