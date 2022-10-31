Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Kearney man after alleged threat toward officers
LEXINGTON, NE - A Kearney man is in jail after police broke in into his hotel room and arrested him. On Tuesday night, Clifton Dedrick of Kearney was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol at the Comfort Inn in Lexington. The Lexington Police contacted the NSP regarding Dedrick, who had an active arrest warrant and who they believed had a gun. According to Kearney Police, Dedrick had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
1011now.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man arrested for assault with a knife on Halloween
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police arrested a Hastings man who is accused of stabbing another man Monday afternoon. Hastings Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of west 8th Street. HPD Sgt. Robert Brooks said 25-year-old Jordan Menze assaulted another 25-year-old man with a knife.
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
1011now.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KSNB Local4
New Grand Island wedding Venue 'Boulder Flatts'
Angie Rose Health Coach show us the different services they offer, from fitness to cryotherapy and more. Election day is fast approaching, and two write-in candidates in Grand Island could shake up the Grand Island Public School’s Board of Education.
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
Kearney Hub
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
themindencourier.com
Minden’s Volleyball Win Streak Comes to an End
The Minden Whippets girls volleyball team has had an impressive season and looked to keep that momentum going as they hosted subdistricts beginning on October 24. The first round saw the number one seed Whippets take on St.Paul Wildcats. The first set was more competitive than one would have expected but Minden won all three sets 25-23, 25-13 and 25-15. Sophomore Mattie Kamery led the way for the Whippets offense totaling fifteen kills, eleven assists, one ace and eight digs. Senior Bailey Rogers led the way on defense for Minden totaling sixteen digs.
