The Minden Whippets girls volleyball team has had an impressive season and looked to keep that momentum going as they hosted subdistricts beginning on October 24. The first round saw the number one seed Whippets take on St.Paul Wildcats. The first set was more competitive than one would have expected but Minden won all three sets 25-23, 25-13 and 25-15. Sophomore Mattie Kamery led the way for the Whippets offense totaling fifteen kills, eleven assists, one ace and eight digs. Senior Bailey Rogers led the way on defense for Minden totaling sixteen digs.

MINDEN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO