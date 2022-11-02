ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Scientists in Germany turn up heat on seagrass in climate change fight

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZBix_0iuK4sT800

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Scientists in Germany are working on ways to restore seagrass fields in the Baltic Sea, vast natural sinks that store millions of tonnes of carbon but which are shrinking fast in the face of falling water quality, global warming and disease.

According to the Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, the Baltic region contains almost 300 square kilometres of the plant, storing some three to 12 megatons of carbon.

Seagrass stores that carbon "for centuries to millennia", Angela Stevenson, a postdoctoral researcher at the centre, told Reuters. "A big aspect to think about here is to conserve these systems, to make sure that that CO2 does not get re-emitted and further add to these emissions."

In Germany's Kiel fjord, Stevenson and her colleagues have planted a test field using seeds and single-shoot transplants from a natural meadow nearby, exploring which cultivation methods might be the most promising to restore seagrass fields.

The team is also testing how the plants can cope with heat by exposing the plants to heatwaves over generations to try to make them more resilient.

"If the temperatures go up to 26 degrees Celsius and above ... for months on end, which we might see in the future with climate change, then that could really pose an issue for the whole system. It may entirely die," said Stevenson.

Europe alone lost one third of its seagrass areas between the 1860s and 2016, according to one 2019 study.

Seagrass is not a silver bullet for bringing carbon emissions down enough to reach net zero, Stevenson added. Even if Germany were to restore all the areas that have lost seagrass, they would only grab up to 100 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually - a very small percentage of the German target.

Germany has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030 compared with the levels in 1990. The government also aims to turn the country carbon neutral by 2045.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis

Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

If China declares war, these ham radio enthusiasts could be crucial

On Tuesday nights, BX2AN sits near the Xindian River, motionless but for his thumb and middle finger, rhythmically tapping against two small metal paddles. They emit a sound each time his hand makes contact — from the right, a dit, or dot; from the left, a dah, or dash, the building blocks of the Morse code alphabet.
UPI News

Lessons from Blitz suggest Russia's targeting of Ukrainian cities could backfire

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin has a reputation for ruthlessness. Appointed the Russian military's overall commander on Oct. 8, the day the strategically vital Kerch Bridge was targeted by an explosion that badly damaged Russia's main road and rail connection with Crimea, he has ordered savage drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. Strikes on the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv have left large swaths of those cities without water and electricity.
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Australia, Pacific nations to bid to co-host 2026 UN climate summit

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to host the United Nations climate summit in 2026, its energy minister said on Saturday, as the new labour government seeks to position the country as a renewable energy powerhouse on the global stage.
Reuters

From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war

TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
Reuters

Reuters

639K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy