Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Looking to the postseason
WEST BEND — There was a different feel to the North Shore Conference girls swim and dive meet Saturday, as the setup of the pool in West Bend differs from the rest of the league schools and 11-time defending meet champion Cedarburg was not expected to be among the title contenders.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal
ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warhawks advance to semifinals with four-set victory
ASHWAUBENON — After the going got tough, Bennet Adams got going. The stellar senior outside hitter led all players with 19 kills, and Union Grove had no answer for Arrowhead after drawing even through two sets as the No. 2-seeded Warhawks advanced with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory in a WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal Thursday morning at the Resch Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South head coach seeks change
The last two decades of football at Waukesha South have been filled with losses, disappointments, moments of humiliation, and injuries that will remain with our community for a lifetime. Football has the power to inspire change in its participants; unfortunately, when that participation is filled with humiliation and disappointment, the change is not always for the better. Some are driven away from a game that could break them out of a negative cycle, that could take them to places they never thought possible. Most miss opportunities for a future in the sport because no matter how good you are, what matters most is winning, and South has not been able to do that since the 90s. Through all of this, our athletes show up, work hard, and play until they have nothing left because they don’t know how to do it any differently.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Crusaders reach semis for first time since 2018
ASHWAUBENON — Every jump and subsequent landing in the fourth set brought a grimace to the face of Vinny Coello. But there was nothing keeping the standout Catholic Memorial junior outside hitter from being out on the court — especially under the bright lights of the Resch Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Orioles football player recovering from injury
HARTFORD — Hartford football player Michael Turner is recovering at Children’s Hospital after suffering a “serious injury” during Friday’s WIAA playoff game against Homestead, according to a press release issued by the school district on Tuesday. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Winning state twice would be just as nice
WAUKESHA — The reigning Division 1 champs are back. Back, and better than ever. That’s not hyperbole. An Oconomowoc team that lost just one set in the playoffs en route to its first state title in program history last season is even scarier one year later. That’s bad news for the other seven teams in the field at the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament set to take place Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Last team standing
WEST BEND — It’s safe to say that this year has been one of the better seasons in recent history for West Bend East football. The Suns are 9-2 overall, finished in a tie for second in the North Shore Conference at 5-2, and they are two wins away from reaching the state final — a feat never before achieved by East.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lions, Lightning like their chances
WAUKESHA — Nick Datka has learned a lot over the past five years. As the girls soccer coach in 2018, he led New Berlin Eisenhower to its first state appearance in 18 years. Then came the madness. “I probably did the worst coaching job ever in terms of prep...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin cancels pregame tailgate festivities over forecasted weather conditions
Wisconsin is slated to face Maryland in a B1G east west clash this Saturday. But, a storm rolling into town has put a damper on festivities. The Badgers announced on Wednesday that due to strong rain and wind predictions, the official Badgerville tailgate has been canceled for Saturday. Due to previously scheduled events at the school, it was not possible for the organizers to move the event inside.
thebutlercollegian.com
The coaching staff behind Butler football’s unexpected resurgence
Coach Mike Uremovich is on the brink of leading Butler football to postseason play for the first time since the 2013 season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. At the end of the 2021 season, excitement around the Butler football program was sparse. The team was coming off of a 3-8 season, winning only one Pioneer Football League game. The Bulldogs then let go of previous head coach Jeff Voris and brought in a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Uremovich, as well as other new faces on the coaching staff.
hhsspartana.com
Caleb Swanigan: A Legacy
Over the summer, Homestead High School basketball legend Caleb Swanigan passed away at 25 years old due to natural causes. His death not only saddened the Spartan community, but his friends and family from Fort Wayne and Purdue University, as well as his professional basketball teammates on the Portland Trailblazers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Germantown resident Young named to Titan 100
GERMANTOWN — Germantown resident and 3Up Metal Works President Jason Young was named to the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100, a program that recognizes Wisconsin’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, by Titan CEO and Wipfli LLP, on Oct. 27. According to a release from Titan CEO, Young’s leadership has led to a substantial growth in work orders, revenue and employment at 3Up Metal Works, a Milwaukee-based metal fabrication company that Young bought in December 2020.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James Edward Otey, 86
Mr. James Otey of Mequon passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 86 years old. Jim was born on June 19, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the only child of Charles and Corrine (Butler) Otey, who preceded him in death. He was educated in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., Catholic schools, where he was the first African American to graduate Bishop Duffy Boys High School. Jim graduated high school in 1952 at the age of 16.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
Comments / 0