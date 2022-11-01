ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mihsislander.org

Mercer Island Girls Volleyball Triumphs Over Hazen on Senior Night

Mercer Island Girls Volleyball defeated Hazen during Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 27. The game started with a tribute to the seniors of both the Mercer Island and Hazen team. Mercer Island’s underclassmen recited funny, yet sad, poems for their senior teammates and both teams’ seniors were given flowers.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Cosby defeats Hancock on emotional Senior Night

COSBY -- It was an emotional pregame for the Cosby Eagles on Senior night. Two former Cosby greats were inducted into the Cosby Football Hall of Fame: Ben Norris, who played from 1991-1994 and Chris Shepherd, who played from 1992–1995. For the seniors, last Friday marked one last home game on The Hill. Most of the players endured a COVID season and roster with no more than 23 at times,...
COSBY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy