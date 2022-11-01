Read full article on original website
Related
mihsislander.org
Mercer Island Girls Volleyball Triumphs Over Hazen on Senior Night
Mercer Island Girls Volleyball defeated Hazen during Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 27. The game started with a tribute to the seniors of both the Mercer Island and Hazen team. Mercer Island’s underclassmen recited funny, yet sad, poems for their senior teammates and both teams’ seniors were given flowers.
Cosby defeats Hancock on emotional Senior Night
COSBY -- It was an emotional pregame for the Cosby Eagles on Senior night. Two former Cosby greats were inducted into the Cosby Football Hall of Fame: Ben Norris, who played from 1991-1994 and Chris Shepherd, who played from 1992–1995. For the seniors, last Friday marked one last home game on The Hill. Most of the players endured a COVID season and roster with no more than 23 at times,...
2022 Girls Volleyball playoff preview: Breaking down the matchups and players to watch
After taking a look at the six SouthCoast teams that qualified for the MIAA girls volleyball state playoffs — Apponequet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, GNB Voc-Tech, Old Rochester and Wareham — here are the top 10 players to watch in the postseason. REBECCA DICLEMENT, LACIE NOLAN, APPONEQUET. A senior setter,...
Inexperienced Delta girls basketball team focused on growing for future success
MUNCIE, Ind. — When Andy Lewman looks around the gym, he sees both potential and a hunger to compete. The Delta girls basketball coach, who is entering his seventh season leading the Eagles, is in a unique position this season. Of the 14 players he has on varsity and junior varsity, eight are freshmen.
Comments / 0