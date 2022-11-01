COSBY -- It was an emotional pregame for the Cosby Eagles on Senior night. Two former Cosby greats were inducted into the Cosby Football Hall of Fame: Ben Norris, who played from 1991-1994 and Chris Shepherd, who played from 1992–1995. For the seniors, last Friday marked one last home game on The Hill. Most of the players endured a COVID season and roster with no more than 23 at times,...

COSBY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO