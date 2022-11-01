Read full article on original website
Alumni provide vital, history-setting leadership for Columbus State’s top volunteer boards
For the first time in Columbus State University’s near 65-year history, all four of its signature volunteer boards are under the leadership of CSU alumni. Together, these boards oversee alumni engagement and philanthropic programs in CSU’s Office of University Advancement and Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. These alumni leaders...
Newly dedicated donor wall honors endowment giving to Columbus State’s College of Letters and Sciences
A new donor wall in Columbus State University’s LeNoir Hall pays tribute to the generosity of those donors who have contributed to the ongoing excellence of the College of Letters and Sciences. The new Main Campus landmark, dedicated on Thursday, Oct. 27, is located in the LeNoir Hall Atrium...
