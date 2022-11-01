Read full article on original website
Fire Department Daily Report
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 90 at Cumberland Green with Wayne County EMS and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Run #2 Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street in front of Reed’s with Monticello Police Department and Wayne County EMS.
Two Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Kelvin Kendrick of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Danny R. Anderson II of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 2 Wayne County...
Bomb Threat Reported Tuesday at the High School
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron at approximately 9:10 am on November 1, 2022, a note was found in a Wayne County High School girl’s bathroom. This note stated, “I hate everyone on November 1st I will have a bomb say bye to your parents you will all die”. Once this note was found students were relocated to the High School’s Gymnasium immediately and were no longer in any further danger. All Wayne County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Deputies along with multiple units with the Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the High School. Kentucky State Police Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit and a Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit utilized by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with handler Deputy Nick Bertram conducted a search of the school building along with a search by all units on scene. The school was found to be free of any bomb material and safe. Students were then allowed to start returning to class at approximately 12:30 pm. The High School School’s staff also played a major role in securing the student’s safety.
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
Boil Water Advisory Issued
A boil water has been issued due to possible line break for customers on Hwy. 1275; south from the intersection of Hwy 1275 & Thoroughbred Lane to the intersection of Hwy. 1275 & Virginia Jones Rd. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water...
Be Aware of Monticello’s Newest 4-way Stop
The intersection of Kendrick Avenue & Homestead Heights is now a four-way stop!
Local Covid Cases Up Slightly
After having 7 new cases for two consecutive weeks, Wayne County’s Covid numbers increased a little last week. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County. Neighboring Pulaski County had 27 cases, Russell County had 30 cases, & Clinton County reported six cases.
