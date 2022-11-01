Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Iggy Pop Shares Vicious New Single, ‘Frenzy,’ Recruits an All-Star Backing Band
It was announced on Oct. 19 that punk rock icon Iggy Pop has signed a deal with producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records. Along with the announcement came news that the rocker will be releasing a currently-untitled new album through the label. “I’m the...
Lavender Country's Patrick Haggerty was embraced as gay country music's radical elder
Lavender Country's 1973 debut is considered the first openly gay country album. After the record was reissued in 2014, fans and fellow artists came to embrace Haggerty, who died Monday, as a pioneer.
BBC
Music therapy: Writing music brought the joy back after amputation
A man left with serious injuries after trying to take his life has said a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again. Tim, 55, from Cardiff suffered brain injuries in 2020. He is now partially sighted, his left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he...
SFGate
Aly & AJ Drop New Single, ‘With Love From,’ and Tease Upcoming Album: We ‘Dug Deeper Into Americana Folk Music’
Singing duo Aly & AJ’s latest single “With Love From” dropped this morning, and the track ushers in a new era of artistry for the sisters, who are now in their 30s and experimenting with less synthesized instrumentation and moodier vocals. The song’s title will also be the name of the sisters’ upcoming album.
The Band Is Back Together Again: 16 Sultry Sade Tracks To Prepare For Their Return
The band is back together, recording their next album. To celebrate, we created a list of 16 sultry Sade tracks. Check it out inside.
“Another Bird Song” [ft. Lomelda]
On her last major outing as Lomelda, the singer-songwriter Hannah Read investigated the ins-and-outs of identity—the ways in which, by knowing others, we come to better know ourselves. She even gave the album her own name: Hannah. But rather than capitalize on solo success, she’s spent the past couple years lending her abilities to more low-key projects. Now here she is again, in a kind of secondary role on a new song from Acre Memos, the musical project of fellow Silsbee, TX native Eric Adams. “Another Bird Song” is the first taste of an album Adams dreamed up during lunch breaks at his day job as a high school teacher, and you can feel it in the song’s lofty sweetness. Structurally, the song is like a pastoral fresco, sprawling out in the sun, although it still breathes like a folk song—fiddle yawning, drums gently pulsing, the crackle of Read’s voice huddled up against Adams’. Like the best daydreams, it’s all light, all warmth.
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man launches new 35th anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar
In celebration of the model's 35th anniversary, Ernie Ball Music Man has launched a special new edition of the StingRay 5 bass guitar. First announced back in June, the high-end, special edition five-string comes in both single- and dual-humbucker incarnations. You can hear the bass in action below. Jackson is...
classicfm.com
Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio
A beloved festive melody from the Bocellis, to ring in the holiday season for 2022…. Andrea Bocelli has joined together with his son, Matteo and daughter, Virginia to record a special family Christmas album. A Family Christmas is a collection of traditional carols arranged for three voices, and new original...
Raleigh News & Observer
TuneDn: Eazi Money believes music inspires travel
Jamaican recording artist Eazi Money sees how musicians can inspire their fans to travel. “Fans want to be there, they want to experience the moment [with their favorite artist],” he told Detour at New York’s famous Cult Lab. “So they travel to see them.”. Based in Brooklyn,...
Hayley Williams Dresses as Chucky for Paramore’s L.A. Halloween Show, Brings Fans on Stage for ‘Misery Business’
Though Paramore had to postpone its Los Angeles show at the Wiltern due to COVID-19, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise: The concert was rescheduled to Halloween, prompting fans and band members alike to sport their spooky best. Frontwoman Hayley Williams opted to dress as horror icon Chucky, pairing denim overalls with a striped sweater and red Converse, and even going the extra mile with prosthetic scar makeup. Though at first it was almost impossible to discern what the other six touring band members were meant to be, Williams soon went around to introduce them and explain...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
