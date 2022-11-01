On her last major outing as Lomelda, the singer-songwriter Hannah Read investigated the ins-and-outs of identity—the ways in which, by knowing others, we come to better know ourselves. She even gave the album her own name: Hannah. But rather than capitalize on solo success, she’s spent the past couple years lending her abilities to more low-key projects. Now here she is again, in a kind of secondary role on a new song from Acre Memos, the musical project of fellow Silsbee, TX native Eric Adams. “Another Bird Song” is the first taste of an album Adams dreamed up during lunch breaks at his day job as a high school teacher, and you can feel it in the song’s lofty sweetness. Structurally, the song is like a pastoral fresco, sprawling out in the sun, although it still breathes like a folk song—fiddle yawning, drums gently pulsing, the crackle of Read’s voice huddled up against Adams’. Like the best daydreams, it’s all light, all warmth.

3 HOURS AGO