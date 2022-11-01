ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
BBC

Music therapy: Writing music brought the joy back after amputation

A man left with serious injuries after trying to take his life has said a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again. Tim, 55, from Cardiff suffered brain injuries in 2020. He is now partially sighted, his left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he...
Pitchfork

“Another Bird Song” [ft. Lomelda]

On her last major outing as Lomelda, the singer-songwriter Hannah Read investigated the ins-and-outs of identity—the ways in which, by knowing others, we come to better know ourselves. She even gave the album her own name: Hannah. But rather than capitalize on solo success, she’s spent the past couple years lending her abilities to more low-key projects. Now here she is again, in a kind of secondary role on a new song from Acre Memos, the musical project of fellow Silsbee, TX native Eric Adams. “Another Bird Song” is the first taste of an album Adams dreamed up during lunch breaks at his day job as a high school teacher, and you can feel it in the song’s lofty sweetness. Structurally, the song is like a pastoral fresco, sprawling out in the sun, although it still breathes like a folk song—fiddle yawning, drums gently pulsing, the crackle of Read’s voice huddled up against Adams’. Like the best daydreams, it’s all light, all warmth.
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man launches new 35th anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar

In celebration of the model's 35th anniversary, Ernie Ball Music Man has launched a special new edition of the StingRay 5 bass guitar. First announced back in June, the high-end, special edition five-string comes in both single- and dual-humbucker incarnations. You can hear the bass in action below. Jackson is...
Raleigh News & Observer

TuneDn: Eazi Money believes music inspires travel

Jamaican recording artist Eazi Money sees how musicians can inspire their fans to travel. “Fans want to be there, they want to experience the moment [with their favorite artist],” he told Detour at New York’s famous Cult Lab. “So they travel to see them.”. Based in Brooklyn,...
Variety

Hayley Williams Dresses as Chucky for Paramore’s L.A. Halloween Show, Brings Fans on Stage for ‘Misery Business’

Though Paramore had to postpone its Los Angeles show at the Wiltern due to COVID-19, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise: The concert was rescheduled to Halloween, prompting fans and band members alike to sport their spooky best. Frontwoman Hayley Williams opted to dress as horror icon Chucky, pairing denim overalls with a striped sweater and red Converse, and even going the extra mile with prosthetic scar makeup. Though at first it was almost impossible to discern what the other six touring band members were meant to be, Williams soon went around to introduce them and explain...
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar

The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.

