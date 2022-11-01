ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities

Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

Another month means another spotlight on the amazing new spots here in the Quad Cities. From restaurants to brewers, we've got you covered on what to look forward to this month!. Don't forget to check out all the spots from last month too. The QC has been seeing some great...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

VIDEO: Porch Pirates Are Alive And Well In The Quad Cities

It's that time of year. People are the worst so it's always that time of year, but with the holidays coming up, it's especially that time of year when the porch pirates are out in full force. These five finger thieves aren't just swiping packages off of porches anymore, they are now even attempting to steal things out of mailboxes which is an even worse crime.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Iowa Concerts & Comedy Shows to Look Forward to in 2023 [LIST]

Here are some of the big concerts and comedy shows here in Iowa that have already been announced:. Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. With special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Sunday, January 22nd at...
IOWA STATE
97X

Eastern Iowa Mayor Reveals Music Acts For New 2023 Festival

The announcement that many eastern Iowa and Quad Cities country music fans and Clinton residents have been waiting for, has finally come. Thursday morning, Clinton Mayor, Scott Maddasion and the Director of Clinton Parks and Recreation, Josh Eggers announced the headlining and opening acts for Clinton's first-ever Tailgate N' Tallboys. The new eastern Iowa country music festival will take place on Clinton's riverfront in June of next year.
CLINTON, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Tailgate N’ Tallboys Announce Their 2023 Clinton, Iowa Lineup

Tailgate n’ Tallboys, an annual country music festival, will be coming to Clinton, Iowa in 2023. The festival will be held June 8th-10th, 2023. This event will be held at the Riverfront in Clinton. Thursday June 8th, 2023 Lineup. Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean and Cooper Alan. Friday...
CLINTON, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

