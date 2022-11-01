Read full article on original website
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities
Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
Another month means another spotlight on the amazing new spots here in the Quad Cities. From restaurants to brewers, we've got you covered on what to look forward to this month!. Don't forget to check out all the spots from last month too. The QC has been seeing some great...
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Weather Potential Forces Halloween Demo Derby to Make Big Changes in Davenport, Iowa
All the spooky ghosts and goblins have been put away for the year. The trick-or-treat bags are mostly full of wrappers and lower-tier candy that we reserve for "emergency sugar needs" only. But just to make sure you're not one of those people who jump straight from Halloween to Christmas...let's...
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
A Dozen Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 or More in Illinois Wednesday; Here's Where They Were Sold
The $1.2-billion Powerball jackpot was not awarded in Wednesday night’s drawing, but a dozen Illinois residents won significant prizes, including tidy sums of $100,000 apiece. According to Illinois Lottery officials, three players captured prizes of $100,000, while nine others won prizes of $50,000 in the drawing. All 12 players...
40th Annual Rod & Custom Show Returns to Quad Cities for 2023
The Rod & Custom Show is returning to the Quad Cities for 2023. This year marks the show's 40th anniversary, and we can't thank you enough for your help getting us there. Come out to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline January 13-15 for a weekend of car show and family fun.
Davenport Man Sets A Guinness World Record For “Most Claps In A Minute”
A 20-year-old man from Davenport has set a new world record for "Most Claps In A Minute" with a whopping 1,140 claps within a 60-second window. The previous holder, Eli Bishop, set the record at 1,103 back in 2018, and his record stood until recently. Dalton Meyer from Davenport captured...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
VIDEO: Porch Pirates Are Alive And Well In The Quad Cities
It's that time of year. People are the worst so it's always that time of year, but with the holidays coming up, it's especially that time of year when the porch pirates are out in full force. These five finger thieves aren't just swiping packages off of porches anymore, they are now even attempting to steal things out of mailboxes which is an even worse crime.
Iowa Concerts & Comedy Shows to Look Forward to in 2023 [LIST]
Here are some of the big concerts and comedy shows here in Iowa that have already been announced:. Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. With special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton, and Greylan James. Sunday, January 22nd at...
Eastern Iowa Mayor Reveals Music Acts For New 2023 Festival
The announcement that many eastern Iowa and Quad Cities country music fans and Clinton residents have been waiting for, has finally come. Thursday morning, Clinton Mayor, Scott Maddasion and the Director of Clinton Parks and Recreation, Josh Eggers announced the headlining and opening acts for Clinton's first-ever Tailgate N' Tallboys. The new eastern Iowa country music festival will take place on Clinton's riverfront in June of next year.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
Tailgate N’ Tallboys Announce Their 2023 Clinton, Iowa Lineup
Tailgate n’ Tallboys, an annual country music festival, will be coming to Clinton, Iowa in 2023. The festival will be held June 8th-10th, 2023. This event will be held at the Riverfront in Clinton. Thursday June 8th, 2023 Lineup. Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean and Cooper Alan. Friday...
