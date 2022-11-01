ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'﻿It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves

M﻿ichail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. I﻿t's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
NBC Sports

Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link

Everton looks to build on a 240-minute clean sheet run when a Leicester City side capable of scoring in bunches visits Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 1:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The day’s late game sees Leicester enter with two four-goal performances this month, though the...
ESPN

Chelsea ratings: Sterling unplayable with 8/10 performance as Zakaria scores on debut

Chelsea sailed through to Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) In their first fixture since Halloween, the hosts were given an early fright when Bruno Petkovic capitalised on some poor defending, but goals from Raheem Sterling and Denis Zakaria ensured Graham Potter's men finished as group winners.
NBC Sports

Man City conclude UCL group with win over Sevilla (video)

Manchester City vs Sevilla recap: The reigning Premier League champions concluded play in UEFA Champions League Group G with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. After Sevilla took the lead through Rafa Mir in the 31st minute, 17-year-old Rico Lewis marked his full debut with his...
ESPN

Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot

French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy