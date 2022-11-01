Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture
Manchester United have been in training ahead of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
"Football Misses Lionel Messi": La Liga President Claims Most Fans Don't Watch Ligue 1
Javier Tebas has aimed a dig at Ligue 1 by claiming that "football misses Lionel Messi" since he left Barcelona for PSG.
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
NBC Sports
Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link
Everton looks to build on a 240-minute clean sheet run when a Leicester City side capable of scoring in bunches visits Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 1:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The day’s late game sees Leicester enter with two four-goal performances this month, though the...
Graham Potter Speaks As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Prepares To Face Arsenal
Chelsea's game on Sunday against Arsenal sees Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang face his former manager Mikel Arteta for the first time since leaving the Emirates at the start of the year.
ESPN
Chelsea ratings: Sterling unplayable with 8/10 performance as Zakaria scores on debut
Chelsea sailed through to Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) In their first fixture since Halloween, the hosts were given an early fright when Bruno Petkovic capitalised on some poor defending, but goals from Raheem Sterling and Denis Zakaria ensured Graham Potter's men finished as group winners.
NBC Sports
Man City conclude UCL group with win over Sevilla (video)
Manchester City vs Sevilla recap: The reigning Premier League champions concluded play in UEFA Champions League Group G with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. After Sevilla took the lead through Rafa Mir in the 31st minute, 17-year-old Rico Lewis marked his full debut with his...
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
'They Will Define Our Season' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Next Run Of WSL Games
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his reaction to recent results and looks ahead to the Reds Super League fixtures between now and Christmas.
Scottish Clubs Set New Champions League Record Low After Real Madrid Thrash Celtic
Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored as Real beat Celtic 5-1.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0