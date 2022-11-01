Read full article on original website
'With Mike's help': Biden makes case for Calif. congressman
CARLSBAD, CALIF. — President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing.
Fall candidates, PACs spend $15M in 2 NC Supreme Court races
RALEIGH, N.C. — A massive amount of money has been spent in a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court elections next week that could decide the court's partisan tilt for several years. A review of campaign finance reports due this week and other filings with the State Board of...
'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they'd be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But records...
Median home price falls again in October as houses now selling for less than list price
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation...
NC Supreme Court orders legislature to transfer funds for Leandro education plan
The North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order Friday upholding a lower-court decision ordering the General Assembly to transfer funds for a massive state public education improvement plan. The order — a major step in the long-running Leandro education funding lawsuit — sends the case back to a trial court,...
'I want the big money': North Carolina residents test their luck in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has jumped to a record $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually in a 29-year span. Most winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, GA. — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now
The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
NC early voting ends Saturday ahead of general election
RALEIGH, N.C. — Early voting for the midterm elections ends Saturday ahead of Election Day, which is Tuesday. Voters from across North Carolina will be voting on an open U.S. Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House, as well as seats in the General Assembly, state Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals.
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion. The...
Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase
HARTFORD, CONN. — Infowars host Alex Jones faces the possibility of having more steep penalties heaped onto the vast amount he already owes for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as the punitive damages phase began Friday in a lawsuit filed by the victims' families.
THC-infused snacks with familiar-looking labels seized around the state
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Secretary of State-led enforcement has swept $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks that mimic the look of legitimate snack brands off store shelves in North Carolina. The counterfeits had labels that resembled Skittles, Cheetos, Lifesavers, and Girl Scout Cookies. Edibles made from the hemp...
Arizona death row prisoner's clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency marks one...
Customer calls 911 over smoked NC barbeque plate she says was too pink
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
Asheville is the most expensive NC city to live in, new report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new report from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce found that the city had the highest cost of living when compared to all other North Carolina cities. Average rent prices in Asheville are higher than anywhere in all of North Carolina. According to Apartment List, the median rent in Asheville in October 2022 is $1,690. That's higher than the median rent in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham.
No jackpot winner, but $1 million ticket purchased in NC, $100,000 ticket in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday's drawing, but there were some big winners in North Carolina. The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $1.5 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the third-largest prize in U.S. history, for Saturday's drawing. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were:...
SC couple known as 'Bonnie and Clyde' plead guilty in crime spree, sentenced to life in prison
CHESTER, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adriene Simpson plead guilty in Chester County court on Wednesday to a series of murders, attempted murders and crimes in South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri. In May 2021, the pair became known as Bonnie and Clyde after authorities say they killed Simpson's husband...
Extra hour of sleep: Clocks 'fall back,' Daylight Saving Time ends this week
Time to fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Saturday night, Nov. 5, people should set their analog clocks and others that don't adjust back one hour. Note that most smartphones and electronic devices will automatically adjust at 2 a.m. The time change...
WRAL Investigates: Record year for roadside trash in NC is more than just an eyesore, it could be making your commute more bumpy
Bottles, food wrappers and cigarette butts: They’re all things that should end up in the trash. Unfortunately, too much of it ends up on roadsides. Despite campaigns against littering and programs to get volunteers to help clean up our roads, North Carolina’s trash problems keeps getting worse. In...
