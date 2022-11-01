ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

newslj.com

Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/1/22–11/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
kfbcradio.com

Deputy Injured in Halloween Shooting Released From Hospital; Sheriff’s Candidates Respond to Shooting

The deputy injured in the Halloween night shooting in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood has been released from the hospital. According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 8:00 Monday Night in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road. One male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after an exchange of gunfire with Deputies. No other injuries were reported. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Following Halloween Shootout In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One man is dead and a law enforcement official is hospitalized following a shootout Monday evening at a residence in the Saddle Ridge area of Cheyenne. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was being served at 7:57 p.m. in...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store

A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
K2 Radio

Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout

Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont

A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
LONGMONT, CO
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie

A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Commissioners discuss plan for East Pershing Boulevard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners have approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. In a resolution, it states that the plan below will be adopted between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. This area is chosen for the plan because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY

