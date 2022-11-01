A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO