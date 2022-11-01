Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newslj.com
Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne. Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire
A southeastern Wyoming sheriff's deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a residence in East Cheyenne, Wyoming. The post Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire appeared first on Local News 8.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/1/22–11/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
kfbcradio.com
Deputy Injured in Halloween Shooting Released From Hospital; Sheriff’s Candidates Respond to Shooting
The deputy injured in the Halloween night shooting in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood has been released from the hospital. According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 8:00 Monday Night in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road. One male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after an exchange of gunfire with Deputies. No other injuries were reported. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Following Halloween Shootout In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One man is dead and a law enforcement official is hospitalized following a shootout Monday evening at a residence in the Saddle Ridge area of Cheyenne. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was being served at 7:57 p.m. in...
Police Respond to Incident in Saddle Ridge Neighborhood
On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Deaths In County Jail Loom Over Albany County Sheriff’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No matter which candidate wins the election for Albany County Sheriff on Nov. 8, he’ll face a tough task of continuing to rebuild public trust in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, said he walked into an...
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store
A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
1310kfka.com
Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont
A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
abc7amarillo.com
Cannon AFB Airman killed after vehicle leaves roadway, hitting tree
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Cannon Air Force Base Airman was killed in a vehicle accident on 60/84 East in Curry County on Wednesday, according to a news release from the base. The Curry County Sheriff's Office said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 4:40 a.m. on US...
Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie
A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
Jail suicides spur transparency concerns in Albany County sheriff’s race
Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center in the seven months between September 2021 and April 2022, but those deaths were not made public until they became a focal point in the Albany County sheriff’s race. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, first spoke publicly about the deaths...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners discuss plan for East Pershing Boulevard
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners have approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. In a resolution, it states that the plan below will be adopted between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. This area is chosen for the plan because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie County. Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was congratulated for his achievements in the most recent newsletter from the Game and Fish Department. This was part of a program...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
capcity.news
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
Cheyenne Mayor: Abandoned Golf Course Could Be Key to Solving CFD Parking Woes
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the former golf course at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which was closed in 2020 following six years of financial losses totaling nearly $300,000, could be the answer to Cheyenne Frontier Days' parking problems. CFD had planned on moving its Park-n-Ride service from Interstate 25...
Comments / 0