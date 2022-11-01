Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
Tesla Cybertruck mass production slated for next year: report
Tesla reportedly aims to begin mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of next year, Reuters reported, citing two people with knowledge of the plans. The electric automaker said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with "early production" set to start in the middle of 2023.
supplychain247.com
Six future motor freight trends
Getting freight from point A to point B effectively and affordably has gotten a lot tougher over the last few years, with transportation disruptions, equipment shortages and a lack of drivers—among other things—all contributing to the problem. In response, shippers are shifting their motor freight strategies, exploring new services and using technology to both offset the challenges and leverage new opportunities.
cdrecycler.com
Waste Connections releases 2022 ESG report
Waste Connections, Toronto, has released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting advancement toward the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, including the addition of one for emissions reduction. The updated report provides expanded ESG-related disclosure with the introduction of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting framework,...
rtands.com
Plasser American acquires DPR
Plasser American has announced the acquisition of DPR, a rail inspection technology company. The acquisition of DPR provides Plasser American with latest cutting edge products and knowledge in the use of Ultrasonic Technology for railway inspection. DPR’s latest product leverages patented software to drive a state of the art electronics platform. This platform incorporates Conventional Ultrasonics, Phased Array technology and advanced AI to achieve a strong result for customers.
cdrecycler.com
Big Truck Rental hires VP of enterprise systems
Big Truck Rental LLC (BTR) has announced that John King has joined the company as the vice president of enterprise systems. King will report to Chief Operating Officer Mike Zukusky and is responsible for all technical operating systems of the Tampa, Florida, company’s North American business. “John is an...
freightwaves.com
Transflo’s new app automates back-office processes
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Renee Krug talks about her logistics experience, Six Sigma, process improvement and the system that Transflo is using. DETAILS:...
freightwaves.com
Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
marinelink.com
'Carbon Free' Platfom Supply Vessel Firm Launched in Norway
Norway-based company Amon Maritime has launched Amon Offshore - a new company focused on the offshore oil and gas market – with plans to operate carbon-free platform supply vessels. The ship has already received approval in principle from DNV and preliminary flag approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority, Amon...
freightwaves.com
Logistics expert says workers should not fear supply chain digitalization
The digitalization of global logistics and supply chain operations should not automatically make workers fearful their jobs will be jeopardized, a leading consultant said Wednesday. Harry G. Broadman, a partner at the global consultancy Berkeley Research Group LLC, told the audience at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga,...
rigzone.com
BP Sheds Stake In Australian Oil-Producing Fields
Jadestone Energy has acquired BP's stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has acquired BP’s stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. The North West Shelf oil project comprises the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert,...
gcaptain.com
ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement forProducts & Solutions to J-Marine Cloud developed by JRC
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cloud service called J-Marine Cloud developed by Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC). In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, “Products & Solutions” covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.
aircargonews.net
Seko Logistics hires Hickler for Americas region
Hans Hickler. Image: Seko Logistics. Seko Logistics has hired Hans Hickler as president of the Americas where he will oversee the company’s development plans in the region. Hickler will have profit and loss (P&L) operating authority and responsibility for the Americas Region including people growth and commercial development, operations and customer experience, cash management and compliance and regulatory.
constructiontechnology.media
Epiroc to acquire mining automation company
Epiroc has agreed to acquire Australia-based Remote Control Technologies Pty Ltd, a company that provides automation and remote-control solutions for mining customers globally. Remote Control Technologies, known as RCT, provides automation and remote-control solutions applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer...
pgjonline.com
Enterprise’s Pipelines Transport Record Volumes of Products for Q3 2022
(Reuters) — Enterprise Products Partners LP's pipelines transported a record amount of natural gas liquids, crude oil and other products during the third quarter of 2022, the company announced Tuesday in an earnings statement. Enterprise's pipelines moved 11.3 million barrels per day equivalent of the products, while the company's...
freightwaves.com
Beyond testing: Scaling autonomous trucks for commercial operations
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Scaling autonomous trucks for commercial operations. DETAILS: Autonomous truck manufacturers and truck operators are partnering throughout the U.S. This...
