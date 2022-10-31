ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch

A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house. Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who dons a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.
Kevin Gates Cries From Laughing Too Hard During Interview – Watch

Kevin Gates had a hard time keeping his composure during a recent interview and laughed himself into tears. Kevin Gates was a guest on the new episode of Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley on Sunday (Oct. 30). Caleb's interviews are very non-serious and revolve around him asking guests funny and awkward questions. Apparently, Gates didn't get the memo.
Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child

Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
Diddy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson

Diddy came close to getting into a physical altercation with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while out celebrating Halloween this past weekend. Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Saturday night (Oct. 29). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy Records founder got into a heated argument with actor Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other's faces while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered to His Home by Armed Security

Rick Ross recently purchased a seven-figure watch, which was delivered to him by armed security guards. On Thursday (Oct. 27), Rick Ross shared video of a special delivery he was receiving at his home. In the clip, a van pulls down Ross' driveway and two armed-delivery personnel emerge and give Rozay a huge box that contains his expensive timepiece.
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff

Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death

Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
HOUSTON, TX
Meek Mill Clowned After Revealing Flamers 5 Mixtape Cover

Meek Mill is getting clowned something major after revealing his Flamers 5 mixtape cover today. On Monday (Oct. 31), Meek Mill hit up Instagram to let his 22.8 million followers know that he is gearing up to rekindle his Flamers mixtape series with the release of Flamers 5. However, since revealing the project's official cover art, the Philadelphia rhymer has been dragged heavily across the internet for the minimalistic design that includes five simple flame emojis, which many view as a subpar representation of the upcoming project.
Drake and 21 Savage, Dusty Locane, Lecrae and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
