Kanye West Calls Out Mother of George Floyd’s Daughter, Tells Her ‘God Don’t Like Ugly’
In an angry Instagram post, Kanye West called out the mother of George Floyd's daughter and wrote to her that "God Don't Like Ugly." On Sunday (Oct. 30), Kanye West jumped on his Instagram page and posted a lengthy letter directed at the mother of George Floyd's daughter, Roxie Washington, who is considering suing him for $250 million for defamation.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch
A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house. Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who dons a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.
Here Are Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Other Rappers’ Net Worth in 2022, According to Former Forbes Editor
Hip-hop is big business, and some of the biggest rappers in the game are raking in enormous amounts of paper. On Friday (Oct. 28), former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg released his list of the wealthiest rappers of 2022. As expected, many of the usual suspects are on the...
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper to be featured on his song. Recently, the North Carolina native revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verses. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered...
Kevin Gates Cries From Laughing Too Hard During Interview – Watch
Kevin Gates had a hard time keeping his composure during a recent interview and laughed himself into tears. Kevin Gates was a guest on the new episode of Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley on Sunday (Oct. 30). Caleb's interviews are very non-serious and revolve around him asking guests funny and awkward questions. Apparently, Gates didn't get the memo.
Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap
Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child
Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
Meek Mill Gets Backlash for Remixing Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ – Listen
It's not uncommon for a rapper to spit a freestyle over the latest hot track, but Meek Mill is getting a ton of backlash for remixing Ice Spice's breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)." On Saturday (Oct. 29), Meek Mill jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a snippet of himself...
Diddy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson
Diddy came close to getting into a physical altercation with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while out celebrating Halloween this past weekend. Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Saturday night (Oct. 29). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy Records founder got into a heated argument with actor Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other's faces while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.
Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds
Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on Guwop's 1017 record label. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter. "Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped...
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered to His Home by Armed Security
Rick Ross recently purchased a seven-figure watch, which was delivered to him by armed security guards. On Thursday (Oct. 27), Rick Ross shared video of a special delivery he was receiving at his home. In the clip, a van pulls down Ross' driveway and two armed-delivery personnel emerge and give Rozay a huge box that contains his expensive timepiece.
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff
Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
Actor LaKeith Stanfield Says If You Support Gangsta Rap You Can’t ‘Also Be for Black’
LaKeith Stanfield is calling out supporters of gangsta rap following the death of Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), just hours after news broke that Migos rapper Takeoff was murdered in Texas outside a Houston bowling alley, Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield appeared to weigh in on the tragic news by offering a critique of gangsta rap on Instagram.
Offset Changes Profile Picture on Instagram to Takeoff Following His Death
Offset is reacting to news of the tragic death of his cousin and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Offset made his first public acknowledgment of Takeoff's passing by switching out the photo on his Instagram profile to a picture of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The photo shows Takeoff smiling with a white heart next to his head. This is Offset's first social media action since Takeoff died.
Meek Mill Clowned After Revealing Flamers 5 Mixtape Cover
Meek Mill is getting clowned something major after revealing his Flamers 5 mixtape cover today. On Monday (Oct. 31), Meek Mill hit up Instagram to let his 22.8 million followers know that he is gearing up to rekindle his Flamers mixtape series with the release of Flamers 5. However, since revealing the project's official cover art, the Philadelphia rhymer has been dragged heavily across the internet for the minimalistic design that includes five simple flame emojis, which many view as a subpar representation of the upcoming project.
Drake and 21 Savage, Dusty Locane, Lecrae and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
With November in full effect, the rap game powers into the new month with some notable music releases. This time around, a global megastar joins forces with a revered Atlanta rhymer to drop their first joint album surrounded by a ton of buzz, a Brooklyn, N.Y. spitter drops a horror-themed project, a rap-crooner repping Houston balances between being righteous and ratchet on a new mixtape and more.
