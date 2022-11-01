Read full article on original website
WGME
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
observer-me.com
You can keep fishing in these hidden Maine gems in November
Many outdoor enthusiasts think of deer and ruffed grouse hunting when considering possibilities for the month of November. However, anglers still have plenty of chances to wet a line, and often may have waters to themselves, when fishing during the fall season. Late-season stocking by the Maine Department of Inland...
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
WMUR.com
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes ashore on Maine coast
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A humpback whale was found dead on Inner Heron Island in Maine on Tuesday. The juvenile whale’s body had already begun decomposing, according to Marine Mammals of Maine, which “significantly limits” the samples they could collect to learn more about the mammal’s life and death.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
WPFO
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
observer-me.com
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish
For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
wabi.tv
Final Maine Gubernatorial Debate 2022: Mills, LePage on inflation, child protective services
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s gubernatorial election is five days away - and both candidates used their final debate Thursday as one last chance to reaffirm their positions. Democratic incumbent Governor Janet Mills and Republican former governor Paul LePage sparred on several topics during tonight’s debate broadcast across WABI,...
proclaimerscv.com
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.
On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
This aerial photographer captures Maine as you've never seen it before
BELFAST, Maine — Jon Linn has a fleet of eight drones, all of them equipped with cameras for aerial photography, and he’d be the first to acknowledge that over the years, there's been mishaps. “The first one arrived by UPS,” he recalled. “I charged the battery, flew, and...
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
WMTW
Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate
Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine
ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
