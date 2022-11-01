ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit

(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

You can keep fishing in these hidden Maine gems in November

Many outdoor enthusiasts think of deer and ruffed grouse hunting when considering possibilities for the month of November. However, anglers still have plenty of chances to wet a line, and often may have waters to themselves, when fishing during the fall season. Late-season stocking by the Maine Department of Inland...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes ashore on Maine coast

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A humpback whale was found dead on Inner Heron Island in Maine on Tuesday. The juvenile whale’s body had already begun decomposing, according to Marine Mammals of Maine, which “significantly limits” the samples they could collect to learn more about the mammal’s life and death.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish

For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
MAINE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate

Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy