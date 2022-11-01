ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peosta, IA

98.1 KHAK

There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa

I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?

America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show

If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Farm Offers Thanksgiving Turkey Cuddles

We are back in that time of year when friends and families gather and eat a big meal- which typically involves a turkey. However, one Midwest farm celebrates thanksgiving with turkeys… but with a twist…. Instead of buying turkeys for dinner, you can buy time to cuddle them. That’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Unique Way Community Supports NE Iowa Farmer Battling Cancer

After hearing the news about Steve Copenhaver’s cancer diagnosis, Doug Lentz knew he needed to do something to help the family out. I got the bad news of Steve's help from his uncle George Richardson. And we just decided to try to help Steve out by taking some of his crops out… I made a couple of phone calls and then they just the phone calls just started pouring in from other volunteers.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
98.1 KHAK

5 Times Iowans Were Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ [WATCH]

One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is the reboot of the series Unsolved Mysteries. There are only three seasons of the new edition, but the show dates all the way back to 1987! Using the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki site, I went back through the show's history to take a look at some of the Iowa mysteries that have been featured on episodes. Here are five of the big ones:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Hallmark Christmas Movie in Iowa Would Go Like This

Halloween is over and it is officially November. As you gear up for Thanksgiving and Christmas you can expect to see Hallmark holiday movies galore. Whether you're finding them on basic cable or any of your favorite streaming services, gear up, because, like winter in Game of Thrones, they're coming.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot

No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
IOWA STATE
