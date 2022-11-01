ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield residents win prizes at Strut Your Mutt in Brookdale Park

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right in each photo, and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left in each photo, were on hand to congratulate the winners of the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
newjerseystage.com

Princeton Public Library to present Virtual Discussion Panel on The Rise of Banned Books

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The rise of book banning in America will be examined Monday, November 14 at 7:30pm in a virtual panel discussion presented by Princeton Public Library. Scholars Marilisa Jiménez García, William Gleason and Jonathan Zimmerman will discuss the unprecedented surge in efforts to ban books and provide historical and contemporary context.
PRINCETON, NJ
Gothamist

In Newark, a community grapples with ‘manmade, urban flooding’

Homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of Newark want neighboring Seton Hall University to address stormwater runoff they say is flooding their homes. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Residents in a West Ward neighborhood believe development at nearby Seton Hall, in affluent South Orange, is to blame. They want the school to help fix it. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation

Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
ELIZABETH, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
nonprofitquarterly.org

How to Make Guaranteed Income Work: Ten Lessons from Newark, New Jersey

Having worked in the social sector for a little over a decade, I have firsthand experience with the art and science of getting social impact programs off the ground. Towards the tail end of 2020, I was hired by Newark, New Jersey, to launch the city’s inaugural two-year guaranteed income pilot program and led the program for its first year. During this period, some important lessons about how to develop a successful pilot program emerged.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River

Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
newjerseystage.com

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "Dance(in)Haus"

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, will present a two-part series entitled Dance(in)Haus, showcasing the power of human imagination, creativity, and the intersection of architecture and dance. The performance series, created by AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik, is inspired by the Bauhaus movement, connecting the intricate architecture of Bell Works, the stunning paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, the influential music of Bauhaus composers, and the exuberance and athleticism of AXCBT artists. Appealing to traditional theatergoers, and design and architecture aficionados, Dance(in)Haus is one of AXCBT's most engaging works to date.
HOLMDEL, NJ
newjerseystage.com

Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Performances will run December 1-11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. The magical fairytale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s elegant and charming music. Inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, this adaptation for the stage includes warmth, hilarity, and romance.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth

The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thefordhamram.com

Yes, the Perfect Pastry Shop Exists

DeLillo’s Cafe & Pastry Shop is located on the mainstay of the Arthur Avenue food scene. It has been perfecting its authentic Italian pastries and cakes since opening their doors in 1925. Everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — except until 7 p.m. on Sundays — the shop serves fresh batches of its delectable trademark pastries. Whether your sweet tooth demands cannoli, calzones, amaretti, biscotti or pignoli, there is certain to be an abundance of each lined neatly behind the shiniest of windows. In the warmer months, customers can savor some gelato on the outdoor patio, but as it’s fall I highly recommend ordering a cappuccino and slice of carrot cake to blissfully consume at some quiet corner table.
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.

Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

