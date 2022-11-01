DeLillo’s Cafe & Pastry Shop is located on the mainstay of the Arthur Avenue food scene. It has been perfecting its authentic Italian pastries and cakes since opening their doors in 1925. Everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — except until 7 p.m. on Sundays — the shop serves fresh batches of its delectable trademark pastries. Whether your sweet tooth demands cannoli, calzones, amaretti, biscotti or pignoli, there is certain to be an abundance of each lined neatly behind the shiniest of windows. In the warmer months, customers can savor some gelato on the outdoor patio, but as it’s fall I highly recommend ordering a cappuccino and slice of carrot cake to blissfully consume at some quiet corner table.

