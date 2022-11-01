Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield residents win prizes at Strut Your Mutt in Brookdale Park
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right in each photo, and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left in each photo, were on hand to congratulate the winners of the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.
newjerseystage.com
Princeton Public Library to present Virtual Discussion Panel on The Rise of Banned Books
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The rise of book banning in America will be examined Monday, November 14 at 7:30pm in a virtual panel discussion presented by Princeton Public Library. Scholars Marilisa Jiménez García, William Gleason and Jonathan Zimmerman will discuss the unprecedented surge in efforts to ban books and provide historical and contemporary context.
In Newark, a community grapples with ‘manmade, urban flooding’
Homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of Newark want neighboring Seton Hall University to address stormwater runoff they say is flooding their homes. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Residents in a West Ward neighborhood believe development at nearby Seton Hall, in affluent South Orange, is to blame. They want the school to help fix it. [ more › ]
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
paramuspost.com
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation
Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
roi-nj.com
Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M
The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
nonprofitquarterly.org
How to Make Guaranteed Income Work: Ten Lessons from Newark, New Jersey
Having worked in the social sector for a little over a decade, I have firsthand experience with the art and science of getting social impact programs off the ground. Towards the tail end of 2020, I was hired by Newark, New Jersey, to launch the city’s inaugural two-year guaranteed income pilot program and led the program for its first year. During this period, some important lessons about how to develop a successful pilot program emerged.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
newjerseystage.com
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "Dance(in)Haus"
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, will present a two-part series entitled Dance(in)Haus, showcasing the power of human imagination, creativity, and the intersection of architecture and dance. The performance series, created by AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik, is inspired by the Bauhaus movement, connecting the intricate architecture of Bell Works, the stunning paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, the influential music of Bauhaus composers, and the exuberance and athleticism of AXCBT artists. Appealing to traditional theatergoers, and design and architecture aficionados, Dance(in)Haus is one of AXCBT's most engaging works to date.
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
newjerseystage.com
Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Performances will run December 1-11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. The magical fairytale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s elegant and charming music. Inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, this adaptation for the stage includes warmth, hilarity, and romance.
wrfalp.com
The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, is Now Accepting Applications
People needing help paying their heating bills this season can now apply for home heating assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to low and middle income households and senior citizens to help defray high energy costs. The program, overseen...
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth
The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
thefordhamram.com
Yes, the Perfect Pastry Shop Exists
DeLillo’s Cafe & Pastry Shop is located on the mainstay of the Arthur Avenue food scene. It has been perfecting its authentic Italian pastries and cakes since opening their doors in 1925. Everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — except until 7 p.m. on Sundays — the shop serves fresh batches of its delectable trademark pastries. Whether your sweet tooth demands cannoli, calzones, amaretti, biscotti or pignoli, there is certain to be an abundance of each lined neatly behind the shiniest of windows. In the warmer months, customers can savor some gelato on the outdoor patio, but as it’s fall I highly recommend ordering a cappuccino and slice of carrot cake to blissfully consume at some quiet corner table.
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
