I think when someone mentioned Kyle had wet the bed in Emmerdale, it meant that he is scared about something which is probably a clue that he did kill Al. I also think Kerry will find out that he did it and will say she did instead and i also think she will confess to killing Frank as well protecting Amy which means she leaves the show for a bit. We might also get a scene between Kerry and Cain in prison telling him that she will take the blame for killing Al and that Kyle needs his dad.

22 HOURS AGO