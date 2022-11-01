ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Mariah Carey declares 'it's time' for Christmas

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGcsP_0iuJsJd100

Taking to Instagram Monday night, the powerhouse singer shared a short clip of herself dressed up in a fitted black onesie, with thigh-high lace-up boots and a witch's hat riding a stationary bike in front of a spooky forest background filled with jack-o'-lanterns.

As the camera zooms in, she lets out a witch's cackle before the scene changes to Mariah dressed in a red onesie with white trim.

"It's Time," she sings as the camera zooms out to show her on a reindeer as snow falls and her song "All I Want For Christmas " plays in the background.

MORE: Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows MORE: Mariah Carey talks 25th anniversary of 'Butterfly,' credits Prince for its release

"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!," the icon captioned the clip along with the Christmas tree, party hat and red heart emojis and #MariahSZN.

Mariah also marked the location of the post as "It's Time!"

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Harry Styles Cancels L.A. Shows Due To Flu, Concerts Rescheduled For 2023

Harry Styles was forced to cancel his shows in L.A. due to illness and has now rescheduled those dates for January 2023. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday [Nov. 2] I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” Styles posted on his Instagram Stories. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.” Concert goers were not informed about the postponement of the shows until they were at the KIA Forum where Styles is in the middle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Backstreet Boys Comfort Teary Nick Carter During Emotional Tribute To His Brother Aaron

Nick Carter was comforted by his fellow Backstreet Boys on stage after the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter who was just 34 years old. Kevin Richardson, 51, lead the tribute to the supportive audience as he thanked fans — whom he called BSB “family” — for their love at London’s O2 arena on Sunday, Nov. 6. “That [last] song we performed is about family. Everyone here — we all grew up together through the highs and the lows…we thank you being part of the Backstreet family,” Kevin began as AJ McLean immediately embraced a teary Nick, 42, alongside Brian Littrell, 47.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GMA

Kim Kardashian morphs into Mystique from 'X-Men' for Halloween

Kim Kardashian is a woman of many looks, but her latest is perhaps the most impressive so far. The reality star and entrepreneur morphed into Mystique from Marvel's "X-Men" for Halloween -- and she did not hold back. Wearing red hair and a custom VEX Latex Mystique costume created by...
GMA

GMA

73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy