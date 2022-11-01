Mariah Carey declares 'it's time' for Christmas

Taking to Instagram Monday night, the powerhouse singer shared a short clip of herself dressed up in a fitted black onesie, with thigh-high lace-up boots and a witch's hat riding a stationary bike in front of a spooky forest background filled with jack-o'-lanterns.

As the camera zooms in, she lets out a witch's cackle before the scene changes to Mariah dressed in a red onesie with white trim.

"It's Time," she sings as the camera zooms out to show her on a reindeer as snow falls and her song "All I Want For Christmas " plays in the background.

"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!," the icon captioned the clip along with the Christmas tree, party hat and red heart emojis and #MariahSZN.

Mariah also marked the location of the post as "It's Time!"