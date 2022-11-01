Mariah Carey declares 'it's time' for Christmas
Taking to Instagram Monday night, the powerhouse singer shared a short clip of herself dressed up in a fitted black onesie, with thigh-high lace-up boots and a witch's hat riding a stationary bike in front of a spooky forest background filled with jack-o'-lanterns.
As the camera zooms in, she lets out a witch's cackle before the scene changes to Mariah dressed in a red onesie with white trim.
"It's Time," she sings as the camera zooms out to show her on a reindeer as snow falls and her song "All I Want For Christmas " plays in the background.MORE: Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows MORE: Mariah Carey talks 25th anniversary of 'Butterfly,' credits Prince for its release
"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!," the icon captioned the clip along with the Christmas tree, party hat and red heart emojis and #MariahSZN.
Mariah also marked the location of the post as "It's Time!"
