Kamara on Michael Thomas criticism: “it just hurts my heart”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has come to the defense of a teammate. Kamara said he was sensitive to criticism of Thomas, who will miss the rest of the season. Thomas will have surgery to repair a dislocated toe. Here’s Kamara after practice Friday. Thomas played in only three games this season. He did have […]
