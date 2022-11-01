ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former AG Holder becomes latest high-profile figure to campaign with Wisconsin Democrats

MADISON, Wis. — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder campaigned with Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Madison Wednesday, the latest national figure to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats in the final days before the election. Holder joined Barnes for a canvass kickoff on the city’s near east side Wednesday evening. The former attorney general urged voters to cast their ballots for...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

What issues do Wisconsin voters find important? Poll reveals top issue

(WFRV) – The Economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane

The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV extends hours ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To prepare voters for the upcoming election, The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend its hours next week. DMV customer services centers that are open on Monday (Nov. 7) and Tuesday (Nov. 8) will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours aim to give those needing a photo ID more time to visit a DMV.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent. Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate…
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Governor

Wisconsin, one of the nation’s most consistently competitive states in politics, hosts a hotly contested gubernatorial race this year between Democrat Tony Evers, who’s seeking his second term in office, and Republican businessman Tim Michels. The gubernatorial election will have a big impact on state politics, because Wisconsin’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Midterm Election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one week to go before the Midterm Election, WEAU Political Analyst John Frank gives his insight into the races. John talks about the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He also...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race most expensive in country

Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial race between incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels has become the most expensive governor’s race in the United States. Bowdoin College legal studies professor, Michael Franz said various factors contribute to high campaign spending for Democratic and Republican candidates, with the most spending being allocated towards advertisements.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican governor-hopeful and the Democratic incumbent are touring the state and making their platforms clear. In the move to take over the governor’s mansion, Businessman Tim Michels made an appearance at the Pioneer Keg in Theresa Monday, putting an emphasis on law enforcement and labeling Gov. Tony Evers as “weak on crime.”
WISCONSIN STATE

