Your letters: Fate of Wisconsin’s energy in voters’ hands
As someone who is very concerned about our environment, the protection of our public lands and natural resources, I was relieved when Tony Evers became our governor. His proclamation that science was back gave me hope. As we move through this election cycle, I am appalled by the climate skepticism...
Former AG Holder becomes latest high-profile figure to campaign with Wisconsin Democrats
MADISON, Wis. — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder campaigned with Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Madison Wednesday, the latest national figure to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats in the final days before the election. Holder joined Barnes for a canvass kickoff on the city’s near east side Wednesday evening. The former attorney general urged voters to cast their ballots for...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: GOP governor candidate Michels on Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus
The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin may be hoping history repeats itself at the polls next week. GOP candidate Tim Michels is pledging to reduce a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, a situation similar to the 1978 election, when Republican outsider Lee Dreyfus unseated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber. “We know that...
‘Ballot spoiling’ no longer allowed for Wisconsin absentee voters
In the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reports nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes.
Many in Wisconsin GOP drop ‘stop the steal’ talk, play up inflation, crime
In a far northern Wisconsin Assembly district — critical for Republicans to win a legislative supermajority on Tuesday — GOP candidate Angie Sapik’s campaign website presents many of the key issues Republicans are emphasizing on the campaign trail this year: fighting inflation, cutting taxes, giving parents more control of schools.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
UPMATTERS
What issues do Wisconsin voters find important? Poll reveals top issue
(WFRV) – The Economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha...
wpr.org
Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane
The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV extends hours ahead of election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To prepare voters for the upcoming election, The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend its hours next week. DMV customer services centers that are open on Monday (Nov. 7) and Tuesday (Nov. 8) will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours aim to give those needing a photo ID more time to visit a DMV.
Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent. Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate…
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Governor
Wisconsin, one of the nation’s most consistently competitive states in politics, hosts a hotly contested gubernatorial race this year between Democrat Tony Evers, who’s seeking his second term in office, and Republican businessman Tim Michels. The gubernatorial election will have a big impact on state politics, because Wisconsin’s...
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Midterm Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one week to go before the Midterm Election, WEAU Political Analyst John Frank gives his insight into the races. John talks about the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He also...
wearegreenbay.com
Does a Donald Trump endorsement of a candidate sway Wisconsin voters? WFRV Poll:
(WFRV) – With the 2022 Midterm elections just under a week away, a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll that was released on Wednesday shows the persuasion that former President Donald Trump’s endorsements have over Wisconsin voters. According to the poll, 44% of voters say that former President...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race most expensive in country
Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial race between incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels has become the most expensive governor’s race in the United States. Bowdoin College legal studies professor, Michael Franz said various factors contribute to high campaign spending for Democratic and Republican candidates, with the most spending being allocated towards advertisements.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican governor-hopeful and the Democratic incumbent are touring the state and making their platforms clear. In the move to take over the governor’s mansion, Businessman Tim Michels made an appearance at the Pioneer Keg in Theresa Monday, putting an emphasis on law enforcement and labeling Gov. Tony Evers as “weak on crime.”
