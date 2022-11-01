Read full article on original website
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Smithonian
Why Scientists Are Sending Radio Signals to the Moon and Jupiter
Researchers in Alaska have blasted a beam of radio signals some 374 million miles into space—all the way to Jupiter. Though the experiment sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, it’s just a way for scientists to test whether Earth-based radio transmitters can study electrically charged particles in the atmospheres of other planets, which they believe are brimming with useful information.
Smithonian
Fishing Cats Face Many Human Threats. What Can Be Done to Save Them?
The cry of the fishing cat sounds like the quack of a duck, and the rest of this midsize feline also seems tailor-made for the life aquatic. Its narrow, streamlined head is ideal for dips in the mangrove swamps and wetlands of South and Southeast Asia, its habitat, and its pointy ears even fold down during a dive, serving as earplugs. The short, stout tail works like a rudder; the back feet are partially webbed. The unusual half-retractable claws sweep through the water like anglers’ hooks, snagging prey, and the extra-thick coat guards against the damp.
Smithonian
These Five Innovative Rovers Will Soon Explore the Moon
Over the next couple years, new rovers will explore more of the moon’s surface than ever before. Through its Artemis program, NASA plans to send humans to the moon for the first time in five decades, setting the groundwork for the construction of a permanent lunar base camp. But before any astronauts set foot on the moon, a multinational array of robots will be taking their first steps—or first rolls—across the lunar soil.
Smithonian
Polar Bears Are Gathering in Canada—and You Can Watch Them Live
Every autumn, hundreds of polar bears return to Churchill, Manitoba—Canada’s northernmost seaport, a.k.a. the “polar bear capital of the world.” There, they wait for sea ice to form on Hudson Bay. The hungry bears have been fasting for months, so they’re eager for the opportunity to once again hunt their favorite food: ringed seals.
Smithonian
Wander Through a 2,200-Foot-Long Tunnel Beneath Niagara Falls
Visitors to Niagara Falls have a new way to experience the iconic triple waterfall. Travelers can now wander through a massive, century-old 2,200-foot-long tunnel located 180 feet beneath the historic hydroelectric plant that once converted the roaring waterfall’s powerful whitewater into electricity. The tunnel opens to a 65-foot, river-level viewing platform that offers a spectacular front-row seat to the gushing flow of Horseshoe Falls, the largest of Niagara's three flows.
