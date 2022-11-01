Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
B&E Reported at Providence Restaurant — Suspect Steals Liquor and Tiramisu
A downtown Providence restaurant reported a breaking-and-entering overnight to Providence police. According to the establishment — the suspect took liquor and dessert worth several hundred dollars. About Incident. Shortly after 11 PM on Wednesday night, police responded to the report of a B&E at Mokban Restaurant at 217 Westminster...
whdh.com
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
Woman sought by police in $2K battery theft
More than $2,000 worth of 18-volt batteries were stolen from Ace Hardware on West Main Street on Oct. 22, according to Norton police.
WCVB
Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Joao Correia, 56, was arrested Wednesday night and taken to a hospital because he drank battery acid after the deadly attack, sources said. Officials confirmed Thursday that Correia died.
ABC6.com
Trial for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman continues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A suspended Providence police officer’s trial continues Thursday. Jeann Lugo, 35, is accused of assaulting his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally in June. While off-duty, Lugo allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face. His attorney claims Rourke punched him first. In...
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
Woman hit, killed by train in Providence
A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
whdh.com
Arrest made in Brockton homicide after victim found dead in Crescent Street driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in Wednesday’s homicide in Brockton has been identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. The DA referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Man arrested on I-84 in Sturbridge for $200K worth of ketamine
A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Sunday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in State Police finding more than 6.5 kilograms of ketamine.
whdh.com
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday. Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
Springfield man arrested after allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine
A Springfield man was arrested last week after allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine, according to the Ludlow Police Department. Orlando Santiago Jr, 31, was arrested after Ludlow officers and a federal task force served a search warrant after a lengthy investigation. Police searched a single-family...
whdh.com
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
whdh.com
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
