Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
Climate skepticism is rife in Down East Maine. But some say there's room for common ground
National polls suggest more than half of Americans think their family and their community will be harmed by human-caused global warming. Even more think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That's not the story in rural Washington County, Maine. With a population of just over...
NHPR
How climate change is impacting Maine’s iconic fall foliage
It’s a beautiful early October day at Pigeon Hill Preserve in Steuben as a group gets ready for a fall foliage hike organized by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy. Despite the Maine foliage report saying we’re not quite at peak, the colors are looking pretty spectacular. “I think it’s...
Comments / 1