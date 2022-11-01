Read full article on original website
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Roger Goodell Over Random Drug Test
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too. On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
49ers release DL Akeem Spence, sign WR Willie Snead IV to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves as the team enters its bye week. WR Willie Snead IV has been signed to the practice squad. WR Malik Turner has been released from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundown. Spence appeared in five...
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers
We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Seahawks Release WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside From Practice Squad
LB Aaron Donkor (International) Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022. The Eagles traded him to...
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
Chicago Bears Trade For WR Chase Claypool
The trade should help the offense as it builds around Justin Fields. Claypool was a former second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame. Per Adam Schefter, the Bears are trading a second-round pick to the Steelers. The Bears received a second and fifth-round pick for Smith in Monday’s trade.
Jags QB Trevor Lawrence on new acquisition WR Calvin Ridley: 'His tape speaks for itself'
Ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded two future draft picks to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for suspended wideout Calvin Ridley. While Ridley won't suit up for the rest of 2022, he'll be an intriguing weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2023. On Wednesday, Lawrence said...
NBA fines Thunder, Clippers for injury report violations
The NBA fined the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers $25,000 each for violating league rules regarding reporting injuries.
