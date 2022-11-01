ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Roger Goodell Over Random Drug Test

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too. On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future

The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers

We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Release WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside From Practice Squad

LB Aaron Donkor (International) Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022. The Eagles traded him to...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Trade For WR Chase Claypool

The trade should help the offense as it builds around Justin Fields. Claypool was a former second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame. Per Adam Schefter, the Bears are trading a second-round pick to the Steelers. The Bears received a second and fifth-round pick for Smith in Monday’s trade.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy