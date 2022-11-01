Read full article on original website
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
whro.org
The pandemic changed the housing market in Virginia Beach. A study will show leaders exactly how.
This story is part of a series about housing affordability in Hampton Roads produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Virginia Beach will spend $100,000 on an updated housing study to learn about market conditions, home prices, and housing availability. “So many things have changed in light...
Pharrell Williams' 'Something in the Water' will not return to DC, but head back to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA, USA — Pharrell Williams has announced that Something in the Water will not return to Washington D.C. but will head back to its roots and bring the festivities to the Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 2023. Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced on Wednesday the much-anticipated festival, Something in...
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Barbara Lewis: Virginia Beach’s First Citizen
There is a short list of names as synonymous with the culture of Virginia Beach and the city’s development over the last half century as that of Barbara Lewis. So, it comes as no surprise to the many who have known and worked with her over the years that the Town Center City Club owner was recently honored by the Virginia Beach Jaycees as the First Citizen of Virginia Beach.
Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
yorkcounty.gov
Household Chemical Collection/ Computer Recycling, Paper Shredding
VPPSA holds a total of 16 household chemical collection events per year and accepts a variety of paints, fuels, solvents, pesticides, automotive products and other chemicals from residents of Hampton, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The next York County event will take place on Saturday November 12,...
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
peninsulachronicle.com
Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening
NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
'I don't like it': Pharrell addresses city's crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams addressed the recent crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses in an interview Tuesday morning at his Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day business forum focused on developing the local economy. Pharrell was available to answer reporters' questions at the start of the event. 13News Now reporter...
The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club
Built in 1927, this historic grand hotel in Virginia Beach, VA has hosted the likes of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and six U.S. presidents. The large lobby fireplace has always been a main place of congregation (Al Capone apparently lounged beside it). It recently underwent renovations, but workers copied the hearth brick-by-brick to retain its original beauty.
