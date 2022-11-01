ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Barbara Lewis: Virginia Beach’s First Citizen

There is a short list of names as synonymous with the culture of Virginia Beach and the city’s development over the last half century as that of Barbara Lewis. So, it comes as no surprise to the many who have known and worked with her over the years that the Town Center City Club owner was recently honored by the Virginia Beach Jaycees as the First Citizen of Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
NORFOLK, VA
yorkcounty.gov

Household Chemical Collection/ Computer Recycling, Paper Shredding

VPPSA holds a total of 16 household chemical collection events per year and accepts a variety of paints, fuels, solvents, pesticides, automotive products and other chemicals from residents of Hampton, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The next York County event will take place on Saturday November 12,...
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening

NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Fatherly

The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club

Built in 1927, this historic grand hotel in Virginia Beach, VA has hosted the likes of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and six U.S. presidents. The large lobby fireplace has always been a main place of congregation (Al Capone apparently lounged beside it). It recently underwent renovations, but workers copied the hearth brick-by-brick to retain its original beauty.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy