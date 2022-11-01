Read full article on original website
NEMA’s Director of Transportation Systems Named to Federal IoT Advisory Board
Last week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo named Steve Griffith of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) as an official member of the Federal Internet of Things (IoT) Advisory Board. Griffith currently serves as Senior Industry Director of NEMA’s Transportation Systems Division and the association’s overall cybersecurity activities. He brings more...
PERC, Partners Examine Decarbonized District Energy Systems with Propane
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is partnering with Colorado State University (CSU) and 2G Energy to examine decarbonized district energy systems with renewable propane-powered combined cooling heat and power (CCHP). The project is one of six that was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to receive...
