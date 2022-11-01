Prince William and Princess Kate met with Scarborough locals to discuss how new funding for mental health support should be allocated.This video shows the royal couple being greeted by cheering crowds as they arrived at The Rainbow Centre, a community centre.The prince and princess heard stories of people who were being helped by the open-door support provided by the hub to anyone in need.Said funding was created in a collaboration with the Two Ridings Community Foundation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess of Wales says ‘shame of addiction still stopping people from getting help’ in message of supportPrince William won’t travel to Qatar for World Cup due to ‘busy diary’Frog-mageddon: Thousands of amphibians descend upon Florida neighbourhood

21 MINUTES AGO