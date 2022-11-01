Read full article on original website
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Merry Christmas – How Much Will Your Christmas Lights Cost In Minnesota This Year?
Just how much your holiday lights will cost you this year is yet to be determined; but, you can get a pretty good guesstimate by using this Christmas Light Calculator. How do you use the site? You enter some specific information:. You'll need to know how many bulbs you plan...
KIMT
Much needed rainfall expected across Iowa and Minnesota
A storm system and trailing cold front are moving into the region, bringing us more cloud cover today. Eventually, rain showers will develop and move into the area tonight and rain will be likely across Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, with more expected on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could top one inch for some, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. After the cold front passes, colder air will move in, and if it gets cold enough Saturday morning, some wet snow may mix in with the rain. Depending upon when that happens, a slushy accumulation on the grass may occur.
Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park
INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
Good News For Holiday Shopping
UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
fox9.com
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
boreal.org
Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions
A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?
Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #66!
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
Great Places in St. Cloud to get Brunch/Breakfast According to Yelp
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history
MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Minnesota’s ‘Smaller’ Powerball Winners so far in 2022
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another Powerball drawing Wednesday with an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot on the line. Minnesota is overdue for a jackpot winner, the last time someone from Minnesota won the Powerball jackpot was nine years ago in 2013. However, Minnesota State Lottery officials say we have...
St. Cloud Brewery Has a New “Grinch Beer” Just in Time for the Holidays
Beaver Island brewery just announced that they have a new beer that is just perfect for those holiday get-togethers. Or, if you just want to get out of the house for a bit, head over there and tty their new "Grinch Beer". Grinch beer? Yes. According to their Facebook post,...
