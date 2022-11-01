ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2024 three-star CB Austin Alexander

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
Madison, Wis. – On Monday, just a few weeks removed from an unofficial visit to Madison, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff received their first verbal commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle from three-star cornerback Austin Alexander out of Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Per the 247Sports recruiting rankings, he’s the No. 49 CB in the country and the No. 14 player in Illinois.

For Alexander, an under-the-radar prospect, Wisconsin was his only division-one offer, although he reportedly received interest from Miami (Ohio), Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Illinois.

According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back totaled 49 tackles, seven interceptions, and a defensive touchdown for Marian Catholic High School in Illinois.

There is plenty of upside in Alexander’s game, leaving some to suggest he has yet to scratch the surface of his potential. He has good length, ball skills, and projectable size for the next level.

The Illinois native announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin on social media:

