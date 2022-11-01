Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Referee Aja Smith Will Make History At Crown Jewel
Like many of her WWE colleagues, Aja Smith is on her way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th and will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Prior to joining WWE, Smith, under the name Aja...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And AEW's Wheeler Yuta Attend World Series Game Together
The metaphorical Forbidden Door has commonly been opened between AEW and various other promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling — with WWE not being one opened very often. For John Cena's 20-year anniversary with WWE, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages congratulating Cena on his achievement; outside of that and an appearance by Jericho on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," AEW and WWE have remained separate entities.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer
At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
itrwrestling.com
New Details On ‘Work Ethics’ Issues Leading To Recent NXT Release
News broke on November 1 that WWE had released five NXT Superstars, cutting Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng from the roster. The releases marked the first of the new regime’s era and the first batch of WWE releases since April 29. The releases...
