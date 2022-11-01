Read full article on original website
10-year-old boy reported missing in Mayfield found, safe, police say
MAYFIELD, KY — 10-year-old Zion McClendon's family says he separated from his trick-or-treating group around 7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since, the Mayfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. McClendon reportedly has asthma and is without his inhaler or medication. He was last seen...
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
Paducah man accused of robbery and kidnapping
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Paducah man arrested for arson. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Paducah man is behind...
Carlisle man charged with assaulting, stranding girlfriend on river sandbar
A Carlisle County man was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office got a call about a missing woman around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The caller alleged that 45-year-old Donald Deweese of Wickliffe had taken his girlfriend trail riding, but came home without her. Deweese reportedly told the caller that he had left her on a sandbar in the Mississippi.
Murray police working to identify prowlers caught on surveillance videos
MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments. "We are asking that if you see...
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
Paducah man charged with robbery at gunpoint and attempted kidnapping
A Paducah man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping from October. Paducah Police responded to South 3rd Street on the morning of October 16th for a reported robbery. The victim told officers that a man he was talking to pulled a gun on him and demanded cash. The victim said he gave the man $15, but the man wanted more and forced the victim into a car.
Paducah Police seek missing woman
Paducah Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing person. Christie S. Taylor is a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She last was seen in the area of North 12th Street, wearing jeans and a jacket of unknown color.
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital. DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings. Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene,...
Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
Martin Police release details on semi-truck wreck that caused power outage
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a crash that caused a lengthy power outage on Monday. According to a crash report, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Arkansas attempted to make a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and struck a utility pole.
Drivers asked to avoid KY 121 South in Carlisle County after semi truck, trailer crash
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Drivers are asked to avoid KY 121 South near the 307 intersection after a semi truck and trailer rollover crash in Carlisle County. KY 121 South will be reduced to one lane while the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Cunningham Fire Department and emergency manager work to clear the road. work to clear the road, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu
Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday. RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say the victim in this wallet theft investigation didn't know her wallet was taken....
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day
A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
US 62 Calvert City chicken waste spill treated with salt
This morning's spill of chicken waste on US 62 east of Calvert City has been treated, but there is still a residue of salt and grease on the roadway. The spill of chicken offal occurred around 8 a.m. today on US 62 just east of the I-24 Exit 27 interchange. A Calvert fire crew washed most of the waste from the road, and road crews applied salt to the slick spot to help break down the grease.
Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
