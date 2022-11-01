A Carlisle County man was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office got a call about a missing woman around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The caller alleged that 45-year-old Donald Deweese of Wickliffe had taken his girlfriend trail riding, but came home without her. Deweese reportedly told the caller that he had left her on a sandbar in the Mississippi.

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO