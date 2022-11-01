Read full article on original website
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm & 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Following seven successful years of touring and more than...
Young boy trick-or-treating saves Halloween by refilling empty candy bowl in Toms River, NJ
One New Jersey woman found a heartwarming treat when looking at video from her doorbell camera - a young boy with a big heart and some extra candy.
Beacon Of Life Care Center Officially Opens In Lakehurst
LAKEHURST – After more than a year of planning and renovation, the former site of the LaBove Grande banquet hall that sits on the Route 70 and Union Avenue circle has officially opened following its transformation into the Beacon of Life Center. A special grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony was...
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years
The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history
There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
Eagle Theatre Conservatory presents "Into the Woods"
(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre’s Conservatory education program goes Into the Woods this December 2-11th, featuring theater students grades 8-12 with a serious passion for performing seriously extraordinary productions. Into the Woods will run on Eagle Theatre’s stage for 6 total performances, and is the first production of a three-show Conservatory season that offers professional quality opportunities for young artists from Atlantic, Gloucester, and Camden counties.
Broad Street Dough Co. in Monmouth County serves up Thanksgiving-themed treats
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo is on a mission to try some of the tastiest pies and cakes for Thanksgiving. Today on his pie tour, he visited the Broad Street Dough Co. in Freehold.
19th Annual Juried Exhibition to Feature Artwork by RVCC Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Arts & Design department will present the 19th Annual RVCC Juried Student Art Exhibition from November 11-December 2, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibition is being coordinated by Darren McManus, Associate Professor and Art Gallery Director.
Joan Osborne to Appear on November 17th at Red Bank, NJ’s Vogel Theater
In support of her latest album, Radio Waves, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will perform at Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Osborne, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee known for her work in the area of pop,...
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12
Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River
Toms River, NJ- Veolia Water South Jersey has started a project to replace over two miles of aging water mains in the area of Water Street in downtown Toms River starting this week. According to the company, their work will run from Highland Parkway to Dock Street with crews working Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by June of next year. The company says the total cost of the project represents a 3 million dollar investment into the long-term resiliency of the water infrastructure in downtown Toms River. The post 8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Newark Museum of Art presents Community Day: Journey to Freedom
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Newark Museum of Art wants you to join in a celebration of the iconic Harriet Tubman with a day of music, dance, and activities inspired by her legacy and African traditions. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from Noon - 5:00pm and is free to attend, but registration is required.
OCC Repertory Theatre Brings Edgar Allan Poe to Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County College Repertory Theatre Company will present ‘Tis the Wind and Nothing More from November 11-13 and 18-20 at the Grunin Center for the Arts, located on the main campus of Ocean County College. Tickets are $15 adults/$12 seniors. Travel to the darkest...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
