Beachwood, NJ

Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to MPAC

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm & 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Following seven successful years of touring and more than...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years

The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history

There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Eagle Theatre Conservatory presents "Into the Woods"

(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre’s Conservatory education program goes Into the Woods this December 2-11th, featuring theater students grades 8-12 with a serious passion for performing seriously extraordinary productions. Into the Woods will run on Eagle Theatre’s stage for 6 total performances, and is the first production of a three-show Conservatory season that offers professional quality opportunities for young artists from Atlantic, Gloucester, and Camden counties.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
NEWARK, NJ
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12

Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River

Toms River, NJ- Veolia Water South Jersey has started a project to replace over two miles of aging water mains in the area of Water Street in downtown Toms River starting this week. According to the company, their work will run from Highland Parkway to Dock Street with crews working Monday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by June of next year. The company says the total cost of the project represents a 3 million dollar investment into the long-term resiliency of the water infrastructure in downtown Toms River. The post 8 month project to upgrade aging water infrastructure begins this week in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

