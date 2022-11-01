Read full article on original website
wsu.edu
WSU Army ROTC team prepares to host regional Ranger Challenge
More than an hour before the sun heralds a new fall day on the Pullman campus, a group of U.S. Army ROTC cadets assemble outside of the WSU police station ready to be tested. Inside, they’re greeted by the team’s coach, Sergeant First Class Patrick Valkovic, a senior military instructor at WSU, as well as an accompaniment of M-249 SAW machine guns. Their assignment is to learn the ins and outs of the M-249, which is capable of firing 850 rounds per minute at a speed of 3,000 meters per second.
wsu.edu
Extension showcases its work at state fairs
As in‑person county fairs roared back to life across Washington this year, volunteers and educators with Washington State University Extension helped make them successful and safe. “People were really thirsting for the fair experience this year,” said Mark Heitstuman, interim director of Washington State 4‑H. “Fairs are like a...
wsu.edu
Rodeo horse, Stormy, on path to recovery after serious accident
Texas resident Ashley Castleberry left Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital unsure if she had just whispered her final goodbye to her faithful friend and partner on the ProRodeo tour for the previous four years. The veterinarians were clear about the precariousness of the situation for her 10‑year‑old quarter...
