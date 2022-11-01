More than an hour before the sun heralds a new fall day on the Pullman campus, a group of U.S. Army ROTC cadets assemble outside of the WSU police station ready to be tested. Inside, they’re greeted by the team’s coach, Sergeant First Class Patrick Valkovic, a senior military instructor at WSU, as well as an accompaniment of M-249 SAW machine guns. Their assignment is to learn the ins and outs of the M-249, which is capable of firing 850 rounds per minute at a speed of 3,000 meters per second.

