If you’re looking for a great way to kick off the holiday season, come join at N.C. Wesleyan University for our 17th annual Lighting of Wesleyan. This is a free event open to children of all ages with lights, luminaries, inflatables, hayrides, a live nativity, Christmas carols, hot beverages, concessions, a 12-foot tree and meet & greet with Santa and his elf. Mark your calendars and plan to be here...

5 DAYS AGO